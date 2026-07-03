Last-Place AFC Team Called ‘Best Landing Spot’ for Former Cowboys All-Pro

The Dallas Cowboys needed to get out of the Trevon Diggs business before they finally cut bait on the former $97 million NFL All-Pro with time winding down in the 2025 regular season.

Now Diggs, a 2-time Pro Bowler with the Cowboys, will be somebody else’s problem in 2026, and Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox called the Las Vegas Raiders the “Best Landing Spot” for Diggs as 1 of the NFL’s top defensive free agents.

“Cornerback Trevon Diggs looms as an intriguing boom-or-bust option on the free-agent market,” Knox wrote on July 3. “He hasn’t played consistently well since suffering a torn ACL in 2023, and he was very much a risk-reward coverage man before that. As a breakout star with the Cowboys in 2021, Diggs led the NFL with 11 interceptions and was named a first-team All-Pro. However, he also surrendered 907 yards in coverage. He was a Pro Bowler again in 2022 but also allowed a completion rate of 65.5 percent. Still, Diggs has flashed big-play ability in the past and doesn’t turn 28 until September. He’s worth a flier to a team in the early stages of a rebuild like the Las Vegas Raiders.”

Trevon Diggs Never Elite After Massive Payday

Diggs signed a 5-year, $97 million contract extension with the Cowboys in July 2023, then played in 22 out of 51 possible regular-season games over the next 3 seasons.

After his release, Diggs was claimed off waivers by the Packers on December 31 — just one day after the Cowboys released him. Diggs signed a 5-year, $97 million contract extension in July 2023, but only played in 19 regular-season games after that.

This included missing 8 games in 2025 following a mysterious, at-home accident that, many months later, he said came from a television falling on his head as he tried to mount it on an outdoor patio.

The final straw for the Cowboys came when Diggs asked to stay in the Washington D.C. area and spend Christmas with his family after a game against the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day — Diggs is a D.C. native — and not fly home on the team plane.

The Cowboys refused his request. Diggs stayed anyway.

Diggs Siblings Might Be Looking to Play Together

The Raiders might get some kind of BOGO discount on Diggs if he and his older brother, NFL All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs, are intent on playing together in 2026 — perhaps the only opportunity they’ll ever get to play together.

The most likely team to get both of them in that scenario would be the Washington Commanders, who are desperate for both cornerbacks and wide receivers at this point.

It would be something of a homecoming for the siblings, who both grew up in Maryland, with Stefon Diggs going on to star at the University of Maryland.

Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker called the Commanders the “Ideal Landing Spot” for Stefon Diggs on his list of the Top 10 remaining NFL free agents — the same lists Trevon Diggs keeps popping up on.

“The Commanders’ receiving corps was sneakily one of the more dire going into the draft,” Locker wrote. “Even after selecting Clemson’s Antonio Williams in the third round, Washington needs another reliable weapon for Jayden Daniels. Diggs was cut by the Patriots just one year into his lucrative contract, but his 2025 performance wasn’t the reason why.”