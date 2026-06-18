Cowboys’ $97 Million All-Pro Called ‘Best Fit’ for Hated NFC Rival

If the Washington Commanders want former Dallas Cowboys NFL All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, then we can almost guarantee 1 thing is for certain — for at least 2 games next year, you will see Cowboys wide receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb light Diggs up like the 4th of July.

Those 2, and anyone else that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott might want to throw the ball to.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay called the Commanders the “Best Fit” for Diggs among the NFL’s best available free agents. Even that should come with a pretty big “Buyer Beware” sign after opposing wide receivers treated Diggs like a turnstile when he was on the field in 2025.

“Trevon Diggs may have regressed significantly in recent years, but it wasn’t too long ago that he was widely regarded as one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks, Kay wrote. ” … he’s now lingering in free agency with his value at an all-time low, but there’s reason to believe the 27-year-old could still turn his career around. Joining the Washington Commanders could instantly rejuvenate Diggs … although it would likely take an injury for Diggs to take on more than a part-time role, he could end up being an instrumental signing for a Washington squad that has hopes of bouncing back in a big way following a down 2025 campaign.”

Diggs Signed Contract & Went Straight Downhill

Diggs signed a 5-year, $97 million contract extension with the Cowboys in July 2023, then played in 22 out of 51 possible regular-season games over the next 3 seasons. He was released in December after he refused to board a team flight home from a game against the Commanders.

The Packers picked him up for the final game of the regular season and a playoff loss to the Chicago Bears before releasing him as well.

Diggs would have another advantage with the Commanders — he had his best years with the Cowboys while current Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was the defensive coordinator.

Commanders Could Sign Diggs Siblings for 2026

There’s a good chance the Commanders could sign both Trevon Diggs and his older brother, and NFL All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs — both are free agents.

It would be something of a homecoming for the siblings, who both grew up in Maryland, with Stefon Diggs going on to star at the University of Maryland.

Stefon Diggs played for the New England Patriots in 2025, where he cracked 1,000 receiving yards during the regular season and helped lead his team to a surprise Super Bowl appearance. He also endured a couple of nasty scandals. First, there was a preseason drug scandal where Diggs was filmed holding what appeared to be a bag of pink cocaine. In December, Diggs was arrested for battery of his personal chef but was acquitted of those charges following a trial in May.

Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker called the Commanders the “Ideal Landing Spot” for Stefon Diggs on his list of the Top 10 remaining NFL free agents.

“The Commanders’ receiving corps was sneakily one of the more dire going into the draft,” Locker wrote. “Even after selecting Clemson’s Antonio Williams in the third round, Washington needs another reliable weapon for Jayden Daniels. Diggs was cut by the Patriots just one year into his lucrative contract, but his 2025 performance wasn’t the reason why.”