Cowboys Get Good News on Potential Return of ‘Breakout Star’ on Defense

One of the few highlights for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024 was the play of second year linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

Through the first 14 weeks of the regular season, Overshown not only showed he had bounced back from a torn ACL in his left knee that cost him all of his rookie year, but showed signs of being a breakout star on defense last season.

Through his first 13 NFL games, Overshown was doing a little bit of everything with 90 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 8 TFL, 4 pass deflections, 5 QB hits, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery and 1 interception return for a touchdown.

All of that came crashing down in Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals when Overshown suffered a catastrophic knee injury as he tore the ACL, PCL and MCL in his right knee late in the game. Overshown was second on the team in tackles at the time of his injury.

After a second consecutive offseason of injury rehab Overshown tells The Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins he could rejoin the Cowboys in Week 13 for their Thanksgiving Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It’s definitely realistic,” Overshown told Watkins on May 29. “I’m pretty sure that game is Week 13, oh come on now. It’s hard to speak on. I’m thinking doing it the smart way, maybe start (training camp) on PUP, maybe not, if I’m feeling great. I’m going to let Britt, the magic man, do the work. I’m just going to come up here grind like I’m playing tomorrow. So best believe, I’m working as if I’m suiting up tomorrow.”

Overshown Moved From Secondary to Linebacker

Overshown, 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, spent the first few seasons of his college career at the University of Texas playing safety before blossoming after a move to linebacker, where he earned All-Big 12 honors with a career high 96 tackles in 2022.

The Cowboys drafted Overshown in the third round (No. 90 overall) of the 2023 NFL draft after he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds at the NFL scouting combine. He suffered his first torn ACL against the Seattle Seahawks in the Cowboys’ second preseason game.

“Former safety turned linebacker who has slowly but surely improved his feet and recognition over the last three seasons,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote about Overshown before the 2023 draft. “Whether playing inside or outside, Overshown will need to get stronger and more effective at taking on blockers and tackling with security.”

Cowboys Don’t Inspire Much Confidence at LB

The Cowboys as a whole don’t inspire much confidence headed into 2025 — the inside linebackers without Overshown are simply a reflection of that.

Without Overshown in the lineup, the starting duties at strongside linebacker will likely fall to 2024 third round pick (No. 87 overall) Marist Liufau, who took over after Overshown went down with his injury.

As a rookie, Liufau played in all 17 games with 9 starts and performed admirably, with 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery and 3 pass deflections.

The Cowboys will also need to get a big boost from free agent linebacker Jack Sanborn, who signed a 1-year, $1.5 million contract after he spent the first 3 seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears.