Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Remains Defiant on Polarizing Critique

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons once again pushed back against criticism of his podcast, standing firm in his decision to continue the off-field venture that has become his most divisive talking point.

Parsons has established himself as one of the NFL’s most dominant defensive forces and is widely projected to receive a historic contract extension this offseason that would solidify his role as the cornerstone of the Cowboys franchise.

However, questions about his leadership have begun to overshadow his on-field excellence. Parsons’ vocal presence on social media and his commitment to his podcast have stirred controversy, raising concerns from some about his focus.

Tensions escalated recently following a public clash with former teammate DeMarcus Lawrence. Lawrence signed with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency and got into a beef with Parsons on social media.

“Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left,” Lawrence wrote on X.

Micah Parsons Points to Future Media Career as Motivation

Parsons took to X on Friday to defend his decision to keep his podcast going, pointing to a graphic showing NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe is reportedly set to land a $100 million on his next media deal.

“‘Stop the podcast Micah’ yea Ite..,” Parsons said, retweeting the graphic.

Parsons explained in a separate post that it’s not about prioritizing his media commitments over football. He’s simply thinking ahead.

“No just set up my life for after football!” Parsons said. “The NFL is unforgiving and each year is never guaranteed!! Most players make that mistake thinking the NFL last forever and it doesn’t!

“You’ll be amazed about how many former players wish they got active in media before they retired, and that’s coming from legends of the game! Honestly motivates me to keep going!”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Confident in Micah Parsons as Leader

Parsons is expected to land a new deal at some point this offseason. He’s heading into the final year of his rookie contract.

“Most of the issues we are in agreement on. We discussed it all,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said recently. “But we obviously don’t have an agreement relative to the new contract.”

Parsons has already been leading by example, showing up to the team’s voluntary offseason workouts rather than holding out. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott expressed confidence in Parsons being an impactful leader in the locker room.

“Me and Micah have talked in the locker room,” Prescott said. “But very confident in that guy and what he can do, who he is and what he wants to is as important as anything, and that’s in being a leader.”

Parsons may not have to worry too much about his life after football. He’ll command $40 million or more annually on his next deal. And Parsons is well worth it. He has 52.5 sacks in four seasons and notched 12 sacks in 13 games last season.

Parsons isn’t the only storyline in Dallas. The Cowboys are also gearing up for the NFL draft, where they hold the No. 12 overall pick following a disappointing 7-10 season.