Former Super Bowl-Winning QB Makes Thoughts Clear on Cowboys’ Joe Milton III Move

The Dallas Cowboys have largely set their roster for the 2026 campaign, but the front office is continuing to fine-tune things ahead of Week 1. Earlier this week, that led to quarterback Joe Milton III surprisingly getting released after he initially made the 53-man roster as Dak Prescott‘s backup under center.

Milton did not get claimed on waivers, meaning he is free to sign with any team that shows interest in him. Chances are, Milton will latch on with another team as a practice squad player, but if you ask former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Phil Simms, he believes that the former Cowboys quarterback is capable of much more.

Phil Simms Believes Joe Milton III is a Starting-Caliber Quarterback

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Milton broke into the pros as a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft with the New England Patriots. He made his debut in Week 18, as he ended up leading the Pats to a controversial victory against the Buffalo Bills that resulted in them missing out on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While he was playing against primarily backups, Milton torched the Bills for 241 yards and a touchdown in the air.

Thanks to some eye-opening comments he made that seemed to imply he believed he was better than New England’s starting quarterback, Drake Maye, Milton was traded to the Cowboys last offseason. He spent the 2025 campaign working as Prescott’s backup, throwing for 183 yards and a touchdown during his limited action on the field last season.

While Dallas added Sam Howell to its quarterback room this offseason, Milton seemed to do enough to hang onto his backup gig behind Prescott. Instead, he now finds himself without a team, despite frequently showing off his potential early in his career. If you ask Simms, he believes Milton is more than capable of being a starter in the NFL, which makes the Cowboys’ decision to move on from him even more confusing.

“Joe Milton is a starting quarterback in this league right now,” Simms said, per Jason La Canfora of casino.org.

Should the Cowboys Sign Joe Milton III to Their Practice Squad?

Getty Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton received career news following his sudden release as the 26-year-old looks for his next opportunity in the NFL.

Milton is a freak of nature at the quarterback position, as he has a cannon for an arm and can make plays on the ground with his legs. He remains a very raw prospect, though, as he struggles with his decision-making and accuracy at times. Still, when Milton has played, he’s generally held his own, and it will only be a matter of time until he finds a new home in the NFL.

Could he simply return to Dallas as a practice squad player? It is certainly a possibility, as Milton going unclaimed on waivers indicates that he won’t be getting a spot on a team’s 53-man roster. Whether or not Milton wants to return to the Cowboys, though, is unknown. Milton may have his pick of the litter when it comes to signing with a new team, but he still has quite a bit of work to do before he finds his way back on the field for some regular-season action.