Cowboys Predicted to Sign $96 Million All-Pro WR

The Dallas Cowboys could use another weapon or two on the offensive side of the football. Even before Dak Prescott went down with an injury, the Cowboys needed more, and it gave the front office an honest evaluation of what they need to add this offseason.

With multiple players for the Cowboys to pursue, Dallas could look at Stefon Diggs, who was on a $96 million deal just a year ago. Diggs, however, suffered an ACL injury, and could likely be had for a much cheaper price as the Cowboys would look to bring him in to play with his brother, Trevon Diggs.

Dan Treacy of The Sporting News loves the fit between the two, predicting the Cowboys to land Diggs this offseason.

“It might not be too surprising that it’s taking some time for Diggs to find a landing spot coming off a torn ACL, but this is a player who rattled off six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons before heading to Houston and at least had a chance at another if he hadn’t gotten hurt.

“In a thin wide receiver market, Diggs looks like the top player available. Plenty of teams still need receivers, so he should ultimately get the deal he wants. If the money is equal, could the Cowboys be his preferred landing spot? Dallas hasn’t been aggressive, or even selectively aggressive, in free agency, but the chance to add a legitimate No. 2 WR and pair him with his brother could be beneficial for both sides,” Treacy wrote.

Will Diggs Re-Sign With Houston Texans?

The Houston Texans could look to bring Diggs back. They had Super Bowl aspirations but were derailed by injuries last season.

However, bringing Diggs back would lead to some risk. He’s an excellent player when on the field, evident by his All-Pro selections, but ACL injuries are tricky and worrisome.

Nick Caserio said the Texans are open to bringing him back, making this something the Dallas Cowboys have to be cautious of if they want him.

“We have good relationships with Stef and his representation,” Caserio said, according to Cole Thompson of USA Today.“We enjoyed having Stef in the building. So, the door is always open. A number of players have expressed sentiments and interest in potentially returning to our team next season. We never rule anything out, so we’re going to be open-minded.”

How Much Will He Land?

Coming off the ACL injury, the Dallas Cowboys would likely get Diggs at a much cheaper price. If his production is anything like it once was, that would be the best scenario for the Cowboys.

Regarding his price, teams seem hesitant to give him an expensive deal. The Houston Texans don’t want to pay him much, and would only be open to a reunion if it’s a team-friendly deal.

“Diggs made $22.52 million in 2024 from the Texans, but a team source told ESPN it’ll come down to finding a team-friendly number if they were to re-sign him. Something less than what he made in 2024,” DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN wrote.

If the Cowboys could land him on a cheap deal, he could be a massive addition to the offense.