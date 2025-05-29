Cowboys Trade Proposal Lands $72 Million All-Pro Amid Trevon Diggs Injury

The Dallas Cowboys could still make one or two more moves during the offseason. With somebody like Jalen Ramsey, the star cornerback for the Miami Dolphins, and Trevon Diggs, expected to miss the start of the season, there’s reason to believe the Cowboys could be interested in the multi-time All-Pro.

In a recent trade proposal idea from Brad Crawford of CBS Sports, that’s exactly what would happen. Crawford added that Ramsey would help the Cowboys’ secondary against the pass, noting that the team ranked second-to-last in points allowed per game a season ago, a concerning sign for a team that wants to compete for a Super Bowl.

“Ramsey would boost the Cowboys’ strengths against the pass and would help a defense overall that surrendered 27.5 points per game in 2024, second-to-last in the NFL. Looking at the depth chart, Dallas adding Ramsey makes a lot of sense from a roster standpoint, independent of what it may cost to come to terms.

“The Cowboys lost Jourdan Lewis to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency on a three-year, $30 million deal, and Trevon Diggs won’t be ready for training camp after undergoing cartilage surgery in January,” he wrote.

How Much Interest Has Ramsey Garnered Around the League?

While the Dallas Cowboys may be interested in trading for Ramsey, it’s essential to remember that other teams around the league will likely be interested as well.

The one team that has continued to come up is the one he won a Super Bowl with: the Los Angeles Rams.

When Ramsey was with the Rams, he was considered one of the best corners in the NFL. He impressed with the Dolphins last season, but not at the same level as he was with the Rams.

The Cowboys would still be getting a good player if they completed this deal, but Sean McVay’s recent comments about the Rams’ interest might show that the team is the favorite to land him.

“There’s not a whole lot that I have to offer,” McVay said. “There’s a lot of layers with something of that magnitude when you’re talking about the caliber of the player; the compensation that they’re looking for in return. What does that look like? . . . Obviously, we love Jalen. We love Jalen intimately. There would be some things that we would need to be able to do if that was going to be a direction that we went. We certainly haven’t closed the door on that, but there hasn’t been any meaningful, tangible dialogue as of late. But that can always change pretty quickly, as you know.”

Insurance While Diggs Recovers From Injury

Trading for Ramsey wouldn’t just be a scenario to help Diggs return from his injury. The plan for the Dallas Cowboys would be to pair both of them to form one of the better duos in the NFL.

According to a report from Clarence Hill Jr., however, the Cowboys expect to be without Diggs to start the season.

This gives them even more reason to pursue someone like Ramsey, as there may be uncertainties about how Diggs will return when he comes back.

“Stephen Jones said the Cowboys are likely not going to have Trevon Diggs or DeMarvion Overshown at the start of the season,” he wrote.