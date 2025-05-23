Vikings Trade Proposal Lands Former League-Leading All-Pro Playmaker

The Minnesota Vikings have taken a volume approach with their roster as far as the cornerback position is concerned, but they remain a candidate for a splash move. That could make the Vikings a fitting trade destination for Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs.

Diggs, the No. 51 overall pick of the 2020 draft, is heading into Year 2 of a five-year, $97 million contract.

That is one reason he could be available and, possibly even at a discount.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski listed Diggs among his list of “players who need fresh starts,” noting the deal could help the Cowboys and suggesting a potential cost of doing business. With that, this Heavy Sports trade proposal meets Sobleski’s asking price for the Vikings to land Diggs.

Vikings get:

Trevon Diggs

Cowboys get:

2026 fifth-round pick

“Both cornerback Trevon Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys may be better off without each other,” Sobleski wrote on May 23. “Dallas added depth at cornerback this offseason by trading for former first-round pick Kaiir Elam and selecting East Carolina’s Shavon Revel Jr. in the third round of the draft. That duo will join DaRon Bland and Israel Mukuamu, who can cover the slot after Jourdan Lewis’ departure in free agency.

“Another team in search of cornerback help should take a flier on Diggs since he’s one of the league’s biggest defensive playmakers when healthy. A trade would help the Cowboys free up money to re-sign Bland, who is a free agent after the 2025 campaign, or for the mega-extension that edge-rusher Micah Parsons will inevitably sign.”

The Vikings can afford to be that team to trade for Diggs, possession $14.2 million in cap space, per Over The Cap.

They would need to beat Sobleski’s projected asking price after trading their sixth-rounder.

Trevon Diggs Comes With Major Red Flag

Diggs, the younger brother of former Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs, led the NFL with 11 interceptions, 142 INT return yards, and 2 INT touchdowns, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2021. He followed that up with another Pro Bowl campaign in 2022.

While suggesting a Diggs trade is “counterintuitive,” there is good reason beyond the finances.

“That may come across as counterintuitive considering how good Diggs has been when he’s healthy, but he hasn’t been healthy over the last two seasons,” Sobleski wrote.

“Diggs has endured back-to-back season-ending injuries to the same knee, which resulted in only 13 total appearances. The 26-year-old could bounce back, but the Cowboys might not get the return they expected.”

Diggs has 6 picks in his 30 games, all starts, since that league-leading season.

The Cowboys can shave $9.6 million with $2.9 million in dead money if they trade him after June 1, per OTC.

Players Who Could Be on Trade Block for Vikings

The Vikings have spoken confidently about their group heading into their offseason program, with OTAs set to begin on May 27. However, several players make sense as potential trade candidates if the Cowboys ask for more than draft capital in a trade for Diggs.

Arguably chief among them is wide receiver Jordan Addison.

Addison was the No. 23 overall pick of the 2023 draft. But legal trouble off the field and a deep position group could push him onto the trade block.

Backup tight end Josh Oliver could also be expendable with starter T.J. Hockenson, a two-time Pro Bowler, healthy heading into the offseason program. The Vikings would always up their draft capital offer, too.

That is, if they deem Diggs a worthy target.

The Vikings endured multiple injuries at cornerback last season, and 2024 fourth-round draft pick Khyree Jackson was killed in a car crash last summer. Taking on another risk is daunting.