$33 Million Former Pro Bowler Floated as Broncos Free Agency Target

The Denver Broncos spent the fourth-fewest cap dollars on players in free agency, the draft, undrafted rookies, and extensions in the NFL over the offseason, per Spotrac.

Mile High Huddle’s Bob Morris believes they would be “best” severed exploring linebackers.

“There are some veterans out there who should be available for the veteran minimum,” Morris wrote on July 13. “A notable name is Kwon Alexander, who is a few years removed from a crazy linebacker market that saw him receive a massive deal. But that was then, and now, Alexander would have to take a lower-cost deal.”

Alexander spent the 2023 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, recording 41 total tackles, 1.0 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and one recovery. He tore his Achilles in Week 10 of the season. But he posted videos of himself working out in May.

“The Broncos should allow [Cody] Barton, [Justin] Strnad, and [Jonas] Griffith to show that they can fill roles, but failing that, it wouldn’t hurt to add Alexander,” Morris wrote.

Landing With Broncos Would Reunite Kwon Alexander With Sean Payton

Alexander entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 draft. He spent his first four seasons in Tampa Bay. Alexander bounced back from a PED suspension in 2015 with a 108-tackle campaign in 2016 and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2017.

The 6-foot-1 linebacker suffered a torn ACL in 2018, ending his season and Bucs tenure.

Alexander, who turns 30 years old in August, spent the 2019 season and the first seven games of the 2020 season with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers traded Alexander to the New Orleans Saints in November 2020. He spent the rest of the 2020 season and the 2021 campaign there, playing under now-Broncos head coach Sean Payton, before moving on to the New York Jets in 2022.

Alexander has earned $33.8 million in his career, per Over The Cap.

Much of that came from a four-year, $54 million extension he signed with the 49ers in 2019. His last three contracts have all been of the one-year variety, totaling $3.7 million.

He is coming off a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Steelers in 2023. The Broncos have $7.6 million in cap space heading into training camp, per OTC, so Alexander would fit if his recent contract trend holds.

Other LB Options for the Broncos to Consider in Free Agency

Morris also suggested the Broncos could turn to Leighton Vander Esch, Zach Cunningham, and Josh Woods as potential replacements for the departed Josey Jewell. Jewell signed with the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

Vander Esch medically retired in March due to recurring neck injuries after the Dallas Cowboys cut him.

Cunningham is the same age as Alexander and finished the 2023 season healthy.

He logged 85 total tackles, four pass deflections, and one fumble recovery in 13 games (10 starts) with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. Cunningham was a second-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2017 and also spent time with the Tennessee Titans.

Woods, 28, had 61 tackles, one forced fumble, and 0.5 sacks for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023. He got his start as a UDFa with the Chicago Bears in 2018 and also played for the Detroit Lions.

However, the Broncos have several internal candidates to consider.

Incumbents Griffith and Strnad both received new money over the 2024 offseason. Free agent pickup Cody Barton was impressive during the offseason program. There is only one spot open with Alex Singleton still manning the other inside backer position.