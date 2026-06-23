Broncos’ 2-Time NFL All-Pro ‘Irritated’ With Lack of Touches

It turns out that Denver Broncos wide receiver and 2-time NFL All-Pro return specialist Marvin Mims Jr. views his 1st 3 seasons just like the rest of us.

Mims, it turns out, also thinks the Broncos should use him more on offense.

In some refreshingly honest comments to DNVR’s Zac Stevens on Tuesday, Mims opened up about his role as he heads into the final season of his 4-year, $6.06 million rookie contract.

Mims told Stevens he’s proven what kind of impact he can make on offense “over and over again” when given opportunities and knows that this could be his last year in Denver if he’s allowed to hit the open market in 2027.

There’s also the possibility that the Broncos might trade Mims if a team comes in with the right offer, and any of the younger wide receivers show they can take on a bigger role.

“Really, it’s just whatever the team needs from me,” Mims said. “Sometimes I’m not in the most fortunate situations. Sometimes I am a little irritated with my situation. But at the end of the day, I’m blessed to be where I am. With this possibly being my last year, I’m just going to enjoy it to the fullest … we’ll see what happens. But if this is my last year, I’m looking forward to it with these guys because I’ve had a great time here in Denver the past three years.”

Unclear Why Broncos Don’t Use Mims Properly

For a team so desperate for help at wide receiver over the last few years, it’s unclear as to why Mims hasn’t gotten a better chance to be the WR2 or even the WR3 because he has been so effective.

Mims has been nothing short of a valued playmaker in his 1st 3 seasons — he’s averaged 1,336 all-purpose yards each season, scored 8 total touchdowns, and only missed 3 games due to injuries. Mims has at least 1,100 all-purpose yards each season and racked up a career-high 1,510 all-purpose yards in 2025.

In a highly limited role on offense, Mims has 98 career receptions for 1,202 yards and 9 total touchdowns.

Marvin Mims Could Have Elite Trade Value

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton called Mims the “1 player on the roster who needs to be traded before the season.”

Mims’ predicted exit seemed to be ushered along even quicker with the addition of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle after the Broncos traded a 2026 1st round pick for him earlier this offseason.

Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker put Mims at the top of his list of potential trade candidates just 2 months out from the start of training camp.