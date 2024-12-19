Former Broncos Starter Gets Honest About Denver’s Strong Season Amid New Role

Former Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman #28 carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans.

The Denver Broncos have a storied history at running back with many talented players coming through Mile High Stadium. One of them is former third-round (No. 71 overall in 2018) draft pick Royce Freeman.

Freeman signed with the Chicago Bears practice squad on December 11.

He has yet to see game action with his new team. But Freeman is still happy to hear about and see the strong season his old one is having.

“I’ve seen many of people man playing in this league – coaches and players alike,” Freeman told Clocker Sports on December 18. “Sometimes you can’t keep track, you bouncing around so much. But when I always see a familiar face, man, it’s great. Because I know how much the game means to a lot of the guys. And to see them keep going, definitely gives me more energy, more juice.”

Several of Freeman’s former teammates are still Broncos like Courtland Sutton and Garett Bolles.

The Broncos never won more than seven games during Freeman’s tenure, which also crossed over with former head coach Vic Fangio and running back Melvin Gordon. Gordon led the team in rushing during the Freeman’s final season in Denver.

The Broncos are 9-5 entering Week 16 in 2024, and they have a 92% chance of making the postseason as of December 18, per NFL.com’s playoff picture.

Royce Freeman’s Career Changed After Ankle Injury

Freeman started the first eight games of his rookie campaign, playing for Broncos defensive coordinator who was the head coach at the time. But he suffered an ankle injury and lost his starting spot to Phillip Lindsay, who now hosts “The Drive” on 104.3 The Fan in Denver.

Freeman did not start again until the final game of the season. The 6-foot, 238-pound “bigger back” rushed for 309 yards and 4 touchdowns on 71 carries in his first eight games.

He has rushed for 1,792 yards and 10 scores on 471 career carries in five seasons since then.

However, Freeman has started just one of the 65 games he has appeared in since losing his starting spot in Denver and being cut to free up roster spots in 2021.

Freeman has bounced around the league since then. He has at least spent time in the preseason with the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and the Los Angeles Rams.

Freeman rushed for 319 yards on 77 carries with LA in 2023.

Royce Freeman Cites Broncos Tenure When Touting Versatility

The Bears are 4-10 and riding an eight-game losing streak. They also have two established backs in starter D’Andre Swift and top backup Roschon Johnson. The Bears also have trusted emergency options in special teams maven Travis Homer and retread Darrynton Evans.

Freeman said he is just ready to help in any way possible.

Asked about the biggest difference between the player he was as a rookie and the one he is today, Freeman referenced his time with the Broncos and the versatility it taught him.

“Rookie Royce Freeman [was] very, very green, obviously, coming into the league and everything,” he said. “Diving more, I guess, into honing my skills, I’d say. Definitely adding more to my repertoire. So as much as I’ve played along the years, I’ve added many things, like I said, going from starting back to a third down presence of a back and special teams; definitely in Denver.”

“Adding those to my game definitely, I feel like, helped and kept me along in the league this far,” Freeman said.

He touted that versatility when asked what he could bring to the Bears’ backfield if given the opportunity. He was less than one week into the playbook before their Week 15 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Perhaps Freeman can get an opportunity over the next three weeks to show what he can do.