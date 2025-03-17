Broncos Called ‘Best Fit’ for Former Ravens Draft Pick in Free Agency

The Denver Broncos have crossed most of their needs off early in free agency. With the 2025 draft right around the corner, signing a running back like Los Angeles Chargers free agent J.K. Dobbins would prevent the Broncos from having to reach.

Denver picks at No. 20 in the 2025 draft. That could be out of range of the top backs Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed the Broncos as a ‘best fit’ for Dobbins.

“When healthy, J.K. Dobbins has been a productive and difference-making running back,” Knox wrote on March 16. “Dobbins showcased his intriguing ability with the Chargers last season, but after signing Najee Harris to a free-agent contract, Los Angeles might not be interested in a reunion.

“The Broncos, though, should be interested in scooping up the former division rival. Denver struggled to find a consistent ground game in 2024, and Dobbins would be a fine complement to the smaller (5’7”, 187 lbs) but speedy Jaleel McLaughlin.”

“I’m not sure this is exactly the flavor of player the Broncos are looking for as they reshape their backfield. He’s never averaged more than 6.7 yards per reception across a full season, and though he’s a solid pass protector at 5-foot-10, 215 pounds, he has a limited menu as a route runner,” The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider wrote on March 12. “Still, the Broncos don’t have to use free agency to find their do-everything back.

“There were times last season where Dobbins looked like one of the better rushers in football this side of Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry — and he would be playing with an even better offensive line in Denver. If his market dwindles, it could be worth a flier for the Broncos as they reshape their backfield ahead of the NFL Draft.”

Dobbins rushed for 905 yards and 9 touchdowns on 195 carries across 13 games for the Chargers in 2024. That includes a 25-96-1 line against the Broncos in Week 6.

However, Dobbins rushed for 266 yards in Week 1 and 2 and had 639 yards the rest of the way.

J.K. Dobbins’ Injury History Presents Red Flag for Broncos

Dobbins has missed time in every season of his NFL career. He missed the entire 2021 season after the Baltimore Ravens drafted him No. 55 overall in 2020. Dobbins missed four games in 2024.

The Broncos boast a strong track record of keeping players healthy under head coach Sean Payton. That has bolstered faith in their training staff.

The Broncos showed that faith, signing Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga in free agency.

“The confidence comes from results,” Denver Sports’ Andrew Mason wrote on March 15. “For starters only, Denver had just 31 man-games lost in the 2024 season to injuries. This follows a 2023 campaign in which the Broncos had 33 man-games lost by first-teamers — with more than half (17) belonging to Tim Patrick alone.

“You could double the total number of man-games lost by starters in the last two seasons and not reach the astronomical total absorbed by the Broncos in 2022 — when their intended first-teamers collectively lost 133 games to injuries.”

“The injury risk may be greater with Dobbins than the one Denver was willing to stomach while agreeing to multiyear deals with Hufanga and Greenlaw on Monday,” Kosmider wrote.

J.K. Dobbins Among ‘Trickiest’ Free Agents to Rank

Dobbins’ frequent unavailability made it difficult for The Athletic’s David DeChant, Jourdan Rodrigue, and Vic Tafur to rank him among his fellow 2025 free agents.

“Through five seasons, he’s played only 37 of a possible 84 games, missing time because of a host of injuries. But he’s still young, and when he’s on the field, he’s a terrific runner, averaging 5.2 yards per carry in his career,” The Athletic’s staff wrote in February.

“Coming off a torn Achilles and running behind a below-average run-blocking line, he averaged 4.6 yards per carry in 2024, posting a career best in rushing despite missing four games with a knee injury. Will he be better in 2025? Will he get better blocking? Can he stay healthy? One way or another, he should get more than the $1.6 million he earned in 2024.”

The Athletic ranked Dobbins as RB2 and the No. 45 overall free agent of the class.

Dobbins has $7.6 million in career earnings and signed a one-year, $1.6 million pact with the Chargers in 2024.

Spotrac projects his market value at a two-year, $8.1 million deal. Per Over The Cap, the Broncos have $20.5 million in remaining cap space. They can create more with some restructures for players like Courtland Sutton and Zach Allen.