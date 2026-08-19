Broncos’ Sean Payton Shares Goal for Bo Nix on Friday

The Denver Broncos‘ injury struggles at wideout earlier in camp were much discussed earlier in the month.

However, by far and away the biggest concern for the team will be ensuring that come the season opener on September 14 at Arrowhead, Bo Nix is fully healthy and ready to go after breaking his ankle in the Divisional Round win against the Buffalo Bills back in January.

Nix underwent surgery shortly after the conclusion of the game – and his season – and has been rehabbing ever since. The former Oregon QB has been practicing fully but has yet to play any live, in-game snaps since his injury after sitting out the preseason opener win against the Falcons last Friday.

According to head coach Sean Payton, that is soon to change. Payton outlined the expectations and hopes for Nix’s participation in Friday’s upcoming preseason bout against the Green Bay Packers, as reported by the Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel

“Sean Payton said the goal for Bo Nix on Friday is about 14 snaps.” Gabriel wrote on X on Wednesday.

Last week’s game saw reps at quarterback split almost equally between second stringer Jarrett Stidham, who took over from Nix in the team’s AFC Championship Game loss to the New England Patriots , and former Colts QB and current third stringer Sam Ehlinger.

Nix’s main goal in the game will be, in essence, to get a feel for the game and to gain some confidence in a live setting after having spent months on the sidelines recovering from injury.

The 26-year old has hardly been wrapped in cotton wool since arriving back with the team for camp, but training camp practices are never the same as real, in-game play.

What is the Outlook for the Broncos’ Offense?

With Nix (hopefully) back and near to fully healthy, expectations will be high in Denver. Nix was looking like a clear top-15 quarterback by the end of the season; out-duelling Josh Allen in the playoffs having already lead the team to a 14-3 record and the no. 1 seed during the regular season.

With the addition of Jaylen Waddle, who has had an excellent training camp, alongside rookie running back Jonah Coleman and the expected improvements to be seen from second year pro R.J. Harvey, many believe that the Broncos should find themselves as one of the top-10 offenses this coming season.

No other NFL franchise had more continuity through this offseason on both sides of the ball; Denver lost only one starter: defensive tackle John Franklin-Myers.

But if the Broncos are to once again dominate an AFC conference and even an AFC West division that will have the Chiefs and Chargers licking their lips and looking for revenge, they will have to prove themselves of being elite in all three stages of the game.