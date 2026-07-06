Ciara, Russell Wilson Send Message After Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding

The Denver Broncos were well-represented at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, even with no current players in attendance. While Broncos legends Peyton Manning and Derek Wolfe were there, a more recent former star–Russell Wilson–was, too.

Wilson attended with his wife, another pop icon, Ciara.

The duo stepped out for what has been one of the most attention-grabbing events to cross the sports and music worlds.

Ciara Shares Pics With Russell Wilson From Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding Day

Wilson shared the post from his singer wife, to whom he has been married since 2016, when the now-former Broncos star was still with the Seattle Seahawks.

Ciara shared several photos of herself and Wilson on Instagram, which the ex-Broncos QB then posted on his profile. The images were mostly taken at whatever residence the couple was departing from, with a couple of shots of them during their ride to the venue mixed in.

“A NighTT For Lovers [black heart emoji],” Ciara captioned the post on IG on July 5.

LaLa Anthony, the ex-wife of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, replied “Favs” with a series of heart-eyed emojis in the comments of the post, which Wilson shared to his profile.

Ciara’s “TT” was not an accidental misspelling. Several guests followed the lead of advertisements for the wedding, making note of the fact that Swift and Kelce’s first names both begin with the same letter.

Like most guests, the couple’s ties to the new husband and wife go beyond football.

Ciara & Taylor Swift Have Extended History

While Wilson and the other professional athletes in attendance drew attention, the event featured many performances from the artists in attendance, including Ciara, with the former Broncos star’s wife taking part in a “karaoke”-style session, per Marie Claire Australia.

Ciara and Swift’s history dates back several years.

It includes the former appearing in the latter’s music video for the song “You Need to Calm Down” and supporting her efforts to regain control of her masters.

Ciara noted how much she appreciated that Swift and Kelce found one another during a radio appearance promoting her album. Swift has shown her enthusiasm and support for Ciara over the years, too.

Wilson was never a teammate of Kelce’s but faced him twice a year for two seasons.

Russell Wilson, Ciara Entering New Era

The 2025 season marked a special one for Wilson as his last in the NFL, with the former Broncos starter announcing his retirement this offseason.

Wilson went from a third-round pick to a 10-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion. His career took several twists and turns. That is particularly true of his final seasons with the Seahawks, during his Broncos tenure, and thereafter.

Wilson spent the past two seasons with the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 37-year-old (38 in November) is set to remain close to the game. He is heading to the broadcast studio as part of CBS Sports’ crew this coming season.

Wilson would not be the first player to dust the cleats off and return to the field for the right opportunity. He is 121-80-1 in his career, throwing for 46,966 yards, 353 touchdowns, and 114 interceptions on 64.6% completion.