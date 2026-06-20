‘Under-the-Radar’ Broncos Rookie Set for Impactful Role

The Denver Broncos’ plan to improve their 16th-ranked rushing attack rests largely on the health of J.K. Dobbins, who showed why he was re-signed during the offseason program. But the Broncos hedged their bets in the 2026 draft with Jonah Coleman.

Coleman compares favorably to Dobbins. He even drew comments to that effect from Broncos head coach Sean Payton, and the rookie is showing he can handle another role.

Coleman’s offseason showing looms large for Dobbins and 2025 second-rounder RJ Harvey.

Jonah Coleman Stood Out During Broncos’ Offseason Program

The Broncos did not make a selection in the 2026 draft until the fourth round due to their trade for Jaylen Waddle. After taking defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim–who remains unsigned–with their first pick, the Broncos tabbed Coleman with their second of the class at 108th overall.

Coleman turned heads during the Broncos’ offseason program.

ESPN’s Jeff Legwold to select him as their “under-the-radar rookie to watch in training camp and the preseason.”

“The Broncos have Dobbins at the top of the depth chart with RJ Harvey as well,” Legwold wrote on June 20, “but Coleman has already shown he belongs in the rotation, especially if the after-contact prowess he showed in college shows up in the preseason.”

Legwold also cited Dobbins’ comments about his new teammate.

“He’s built, he has that mindset to get to work, and he shows he’s ready every day,” Dobbins said, per Legwold.

“Coleman has shown quickness and consistency in the passing game and awareness in pass protection,” Legwold wrote. “All the necessary boxes to check for a rookie running back who is looking to stand out.”

Jonah Coleman Drawing Getting Rave Reviews

Coleman has garnered attention over what he showed during the Broncos’ offseason program, seemingly, at every opportunity.

Moreover, Coleman is showing he is not one-dimensional.

“Coleman…has been heavily involved in the Broncos’ passing game,” The Denver Post’s Luca Evans wrote on June 18. He’s flashed the open-field burst to be a threat on screen passes and choice routes out of the backfield, and has clear enough stockiness to chip rushers on obvious passing downs.”

The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel echoed Evans’ sentiments regarding Coleman, adding that he is insurance for Dobbins.

“If Coleman is the pass protector the Broncos believe he can be as a rookie, then Denver has a cleaner-fitting set of three backs than it did last year, with Dobbins as the lead man, Harvey as a No. 2 and terrific pass-catcher and Coleman as a third-down back. They are also better fortified should Dobbins (or somebody else) miss time due to injury,” Gabriel wrote on June 19.

“The Broncos found themselves short at the position last year when Dobbins sustained a Lisfranc injury in Week 10. They went from averaging 4.8 yards per carry and 128.6 yards per game over the first 10 games to 3.9 yards per carry and 104.5 per game in the final seven. Denver averaged 3.2 yards per carry and totaled 149 rushing yards across two postseason games.”

Coleman’s arrival puts pressure on Harvey, particularly with the rookie showing well as a receiving threat and pass blocker.

Harvey had success as a pass-catcher last season, but his struggles as a runner left the largely Broncos predictable. He underwent surgery on his shoulder this offseason, but is on track to participate fully in training camp.

He could need it to stave off Coleman. The rookie already has Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie likely on the outside looking in for regular reps.

Broncos Had Overarching Issue

Gabriel made it clear that the Broncos’ fall-off on the ground went beyond losing Dobbins in Week 10.

“Over the course of the year, they also ran the ball better late in games once they had established some rhythm,” Gabriel wrote. “Harvey’s average was marginally better (3.9) in the second half compared to the first (3.5), while Dobbins’ was substantially better, jumping from 4.1 early to 5.6 late.”

Gabriel pointed to the change from Payton to Davis Webb as the play-caller as a key. Legwold nearly considered that the Broncos’ biggest move of the offseason before giving the distinction to their trade for Waddle.

The Broncos could control games with defense and by riding Dobbins, Harvey, and Coleman.