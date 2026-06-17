Bo Nix Proving Broncos Right Amid Encouraging Update

Bo Nix has, so far, been on the exact path that he and Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton initially laid out following the quarterback’s two procedures to address a broken bone in his ankle and subsequent spurs.

That plan took another meaningful step on Wednesday.

Additionally, the Broncos continued to see promising developments from the players around Nix on the practice field.

Bo Nix Takes ‘Another Positive Step’ for Broncos

Following the second day of the Broncos’ mandatory minicamp, multiple reports echo the sentiments of DNVR’s Zac Stevens, who noted in a post on X that Nix “took another meaningful step” on the practice field, participating in 7-on-7s.

That corroborated a report from The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson, who noted that Nix did not participate in full team drills.

Still, as Tomasson described, Stevens said Nix “looked sharp” in the activity he did.

Payton said it was good to have Nix back on the field for mandatory minicamp after Day 1, and joked about his highlight-worthy efforts on Day 2, saying it was good for the social media team’s B-roll over the next few months.

Most importantly for the Broncos, Nix has appeared no worse for wear in what little he has done on the field so far.

He has proven capable of bouncing back before, and appears hellbent on doing so again.

Bo Nix Sends Clear Message About Ankle

Nix insisted that he is fully healthy after the preventative second procedure on his ankle, and that he is indeed on track to participate in full when the Broncos reconvene for training camp in his first official media session since January.

“They say it’s back healthy, is good as new, and that I hadn’t really been like that in a couple years,” Nix told reporters on June 16 when asked directly.

“My concern is may move around a little bit better.”

Nix suffered his injury while scrambling to his left during the AFC Divisional Playoffs against the Buffalo Bills, a game the Broncos won 33-30. They would lose the following week to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game by a final score of 10-7.

Nix has been the Broncos’ third-leading rusher in each of his first two seasons, and his mobility is a significant part of his game, even when he is attacking defenses with his arm.

At any rate, Nix still has full confidence in himself and his body to hold up.

Bo Nix Gets Good News in Mandatory Minicamp

If there is one sign from the Broncos that is encouraging for Nix, it is the promising early impressions of the revamped wide receiver corps.

Courtland Sutton headlines a group that now also includes Jaylen Waddle ahead of incumbents Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Marvin Mims, Pat Bryant, and Troy Franklin. Denver also added former Arizona Cardinals second-round pick Hakeem Butler, the best wideout in UFL history.

The Broncos have veteran Michael Bandy and a slew of undrafted rookies on hand as well.

Nix has a bolstered arsenal in the passing game, still has one of the league’s best offensive lines and a matching defense to back him up, and a potentially improved running game.

Nix’s health remains the greatest matter lingering over the Broncos. Despite all of the hand-wringing along the way, Nix has not encountered any true setbacks and remains on track to suit up for the Broncos in training camp and, ultimately, Week 1 of the regular season.