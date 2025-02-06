Broncos’ $60 Million Pro Bowl WR Called ‘Top Trade Asset’

The Denver Broncos decided to stick with veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton last seasonbecause, to be honest, there weren’t a lot of other options.

The Broncos were forced to give Sutton the raise he’d been pining for, adding approximately $1.7 million in incentives for 2024 to his 4-year, $60.8 million contract. Sutton defied expectations and cashed in big with the second 1,000-yard season of his career as the Broncos made the playoffs for the first time since 2015. That included nagging a $500,000 bonus for passing 1,000 receiving yards in the regular-season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

While Sutton showed he had a unique connection with rookie quarterback Bo Nix and that ended up being the key to the Broncos’ season, it doesn’t mean the franchise is going to keep him around moving forward and Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine has Sutton listed as the team’s top trade asset headed into the offseason.

“The wild card here is Courtland Sutton,” Ballentine wrote. “There were teams that reportedly tried to make a move for the receiver at the trade deadline, but the Broncos rebuffed any requests. He ended up with the first 1,000-yard season of his career and eight touchdowns. The question is whether the Broncos want to give an extension to the 29-year-old receiver. If negotiations go poorly, there’s a good chance the Broncos would be able to get an attractive offer.”

Sutton’s value as a trade asset will never be higher than it is right now. The only question is whether the Broncos want to capitalize on that or if they want to stick with him for a few more years — which will cost them.

Sutton Biggest Question Looming Over Broncos

If you think Denver head coach Sean Payton might be loathe to part ways with Sutton after the success he had with Nix in 2024, you’re probably right.

If you think Payton won’t take a stand if Sutton’s demands for a new contract become too much to handle, you’re definitely wrong.

Sutton’s future with the team is the biggest single question hanging over the franchise headed into the offseason. Any contract extension for Sutton would come with a massive raise — going from $14 million per season to around $20 million per season. Spotrac has his market value projection at a 3-year, $69.9 million contract.

“It’s probably safe to assume Sutton doesn’t intend to play the final year of his contract as it is currently constructed,” The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider wrote on February 5. “He hasn’t said as much publicly, but if he was angling for — and ultimately received — a bigger payday last offseason, it only stands to reason he wants a raise from a similar figure in 2025 after going over 1,000 yards receiving for the second time in his career.”

Broncos Could Trade Up to Get Elite WR in Draft

With the No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the key for the Broncos would be to target a team desperate for an elite wide receiver in the Top 10 and swap their pick and Sutton to move up and grab an elite wide receiver — a team like the New England Patriots at the No. 4 overall pick.