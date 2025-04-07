Broncos Get Bad News About Versatile Projected Top Draft Option

The Denver Broncos are widely projected to target running backs in the 2025 draft, a class loaded with talent throughout. Former North Carolina Tar Heels star Omarion Hampton is an increasingly popular speculative target for the Broncos.

He offers a big-bodied, downhill option who also has the pass-catching chops to remain on the field for all three downs.

Landing Hampton could prove problematic for the Broncos, though.

“North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton continues to skyrocket up draft boards,” Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported on X on April 5. “One executive I spoke with compared him and Ashton Jeanty to the Bijan Robinson–Jahmyr Gibbs class, saying both will go ‘very early.’”

Schultz noted Hampton is being “lauded for his combination of vision, balance and toughness” and has “several” visits lined up with a trip to the Dallas Cowboys behind him.

He has also already done several private workouts. Day 1 of the 2025 draft is April 24.

Insider Projects Broncos to Draft Omarion Hampton in 2025 Draft

Following a targeted approach in free agency, 9News’ Mike Klis projected the Broncos to select Hampton with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 draft.

“After collecting a promising group of free agents, the Broncos are one position short of making it real with the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens and Bengals as one of the AFC’s elite contenders,” Klis wrote on April 6.

“Assuming Ashton Jeanty isn’t available and the cost is too great to trade up from No. 20 to inside the top 10, Hampton is the pick. In a draft with a dozen quality backs, Hampton is a three-down, do-it-all back. Hampton and Jeanty are at the top of this tremendous running backs class.”

The Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions selected Robinson and Gibbs Nos. 8 and 12 overall in the 2023 draft.

The Broncos could have to move up if Hampton is RB2 and this draft follows a similar pattern.

Broncos Like Depth of 2025 Draft Class

Hampton is not the only option Klis suggests the Broncos could target in Round 1, nor is he the only back mentioned, with several other options mentioned projected to get drafted in the later rounds.

The Broncos are well aware of the options available, and they could take a more prudent approach to finding one.

Broncos general manager George Paton noted there is a limit on the types of backs, though.

“It’s a strong class, and there’s different flavors throughout the draft. I think you can get a good back from the second round all the way up to the sixth round. That’s how it is. There’s just so many of them,” Paton told reporters on March 31. “You had the first and second-down power back. You have the change-of-pace, you have the third-down, you have the three-down – not as many three-down backs. But, no, it’s a good class. We’ll get a back in this draft.”

Broncos head coach Sean Payton was also high on the upcoming rookie class’ potential, noting it played a part in their decision to steer clear of the options in free agency.

“I think that factors into it,” Payton told reporters on March 31. “But I also think we felt like it was pretty linear in regards to free agency at that position, just relatively speaking. But there is depth in the draft.”