Hi, Subscriber

Former Executive Links Broncos to ‘High-Volume’ Copy of 5-Time Pro Bowler

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Omarion Hampton, Denver Broncos
Getty
Former North Carolina Tar Heels RB Omarion Hampton goes through a drill at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

The Denver Broncos’ next big move could come in the 2025 draft. It may very well solve their greatest post-free agency question. Amid the Broncos’ overt interest in the incoming crop of running backs, Omarion Hampton continues to build steam.

Hampton racked up 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns on 281 carries for the North Carolina Tar Heels in 2024. It was his second straight season leading the ACC in all three categories.

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum, now an analyst for ESPN, sees a fit.

“You’re going to see over 20 running backs drafted. The depth and the quality – like in prior years, we’d be talking about Cam Scattebo more. … There’s so many guys we could talk about,” Tannenbaum said in a teleconference for the “Orange and Blue Today” podcast on March 26. “Hampton’s speed, size, and his ability to catch, I think [Broncos head coach Sean Payton]’s gonna have a tough time passing that guy up. I think he’s gonna see Alvin Kamara.”

The Broncos have been pegged as a team to watch in a potential trade up for Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty. The depth of the class could afford them the luxury of waiting. It is the same scenario and strategy that unfolded in 2024, leading to Bo Nix at No. 12.

Hampton plays a different position than Nix. His potential addition could have a similar impact, taking pressure off Nix and the defense.

Hampton is bigger than Kamara, the New Orleans Saints star who is a five-time Pro Bowler.

The incoming rookie is also not the receiver that Kamara a third-round pick by Payton’s Saints in 2017 who was also the Offensive Rookie of the Year is. Still, the versatility he could bring to the Broncos’ backfield is why the comparison fits, especially given what Payton is looking for.

Omarion Hampton Not Among Broncos’ Confirmed Visits

Omarion Hampton, Denver Broncos

GettyOmarion Hampton #28 of the North Carolina Tar Heels breaks away from Jacob Thomas #7 of the James Madison Dukes.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein noted in Hampton’s pre-draft profile that the back is not the shiftiest back and sometimes lacks vision, but the 6-foot, 220-pound back is a “tone-setting future starter.”

“High-volume battering ram with a three-ingredient recipe of size, strength and aggression.  Hampton is a linear runner lacking creativity and wiggle, but once the gas is engaged, he runs like a downhill truck whose brake lines have been cut. He has the base, balance and power to batter tacklers and reignite runs after contact but he fails to recognize alternative run lanes that offer easier paths and more yardage,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile.

“Needs to work on his pass protection but can create positive plays on swing passes and screens. Hampton is a tone-setting future starter who can handle a heavy workload, but he absorbs rare levels of heavy contact that could create durability or longevity issues if he doesn’t learn to pick and choose his battles.”

The Broncos boast a top-notch training staff that is part of the reason their free agency haul – headlined by three players with extended injury histories in Dre Greenlaw, Evan Engram, and Talanoa Hufanga – has still received praise.

However, the Broncos have yet to show interest in Hampton as they have others.

“9NEWS has also confirmed visits for running backs Quinshon Judkins of Ohio State, Kansas State’s DJ Giddens, Texas’ Jaydon Blue,” 9News’ Mike Klis wrote on March 28.

Broncos RB Stable 4-Deep

Audric Estime, Denver Broncos

GettyAudric Estime #23 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Broncos are in an interesting spot. They still have four backs under contract for 2025 even after letting Javonte Williams (Dallas Cowboys) leave in free agency.

Second-year backs Audric Estime and Blake Watson join fellow incumbents Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie. The group’s skill set is fairly role-specific. Estime is an early-down runner while the others profile as change-of-pace backs in a completed Broncos backfield.

However, Payton has praised the contributions of versatile, “Joker”-style backs like Kamara.

“A ‘Joker,’ now, can be a tight end or a running back that has exceptional – we were spoiled here [in New Orleans] when you think about it, all right? You had Reggie [Bush], you had Jimmy Graham, Jeremy Shockey, Darren Sproles, Alvin Kamara. Those are interior, either tight ends or running backs,” Payton told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” in February.

“They have to be elite receivers that play tight end or running back, and then you get the matchups. And we had quite a few of them here, because you’re getting 2-high defense, and you have to work the inside.”

Hampton could give the Broncos what they are looking for and something Payton is very familiar with: a true star at the RB position.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

Read More
, , ,

Denver Broncos Players

Kris Abrams-Draine's headshot K. Abrams-Draine
Nate Adkins's headshot N. Adkins
Zach Allen's headshot Z. Allen
Tyler Badie's headshot T. Badie
Levelle Bailey's headshot L. Bailey
Michael Bandy's headshot M. Bandy
Garett Bolles's headshot G. Bolles
Nik Bonitto's headshot N. Bonitto
Michael Burton's headshot M. Burton
K.J. Cloyd's headshot K. Cloyd
Jonathon Cooper's headshot J. Cooper
Frank Crum's headshot F. Crum
Jonah Elliss's headshot J. Elliss
Evan Engram's headshot E. Engram
Audric Estime's headshot A. Estime
Andrew Farmer's headshot A. Farmer
Alex Forsyth's headshot A. Forsyth
Mitchell Fraboni's headshot M. Fraboni
Troy Franklin's headshot T. Franklin
John Franklin-Myers's headshot J. Franklin-Myers
Nick Gargiulo's headshot N. Gargiulo
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Matt Haack's headshot M. Haack
Matt Henningsen's headshot M. Henningsen
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Jordan Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Brandon Jones's headshot B. Jones
D.J. Jones's headshot D. Jones
Devon Key's headshot D. Key
Lucas Krull's headshot L. Krull
P.J. Locke's headshot P. Locke
Wil Lutz's headshot W. Lutz
Damarri Mathis's headshot D. Mathis
Tanner McCalister's headshot T. McCalister
Mike McGlinchey's headshot M. McGlinchey
Jaleel McLaughlin's headshot J. McLaughlin
Ja'Quan McMillian's headshot J. McMillian
Quinn Meinerz's headshot Q. Meinerz
Jordan Miller's headshot J. Miller
Marvin Mims's headshot M. Mims
Riley Moss's headshot R. Moss
Quinton Newsome's headshot Q. Newsome
Bo Nix's headshot B. Nix
Alex Palczewski's headshot A. Palczewski
Matt Peart's headshot M. Peart
A.T. Perry's headshot A. Perry
Ben Powers's headshot B. Powers
Malcolm Roach's headshot M. Roach
Drew Sanders's headshot D. Sanders
Trent Sherfield's headshot T. Sherfield
Will Sherman's headshot W. Sherman
Alex Singleton's headshot A. Singleton
JL Skinner's headshot J. Skinner
Keidron Smith's headshot K. Smith
Jarrett Stidham's headshot J. Stidham
Justin Strnad's headshot J. Strnad
Pat Surtain's headshot P. Surtain
Courtland Sutton's headshot C. Sutton
Reese Taylor's headshot R. Taylor
Calvin Throckmorton's headshot C. Throckmorton
Dondrea Tillman's headshot D. Tillman
Adam Trautman's headshot A. Trautman
Delarrin Turner-Yell's headshot D. Turner-Yell
Eyioma Uwazurike's headshot E. Uwazurike
Devaughn Vele's headshot D. Vele
Blake Watson's headshot B. Watson
Luke Wattenberg's headshot L. Wattenberg
Thomas Yassmin's headshot T. Yassmin

Comments

Former Executive Links Broncos to ‘High-Volume’ Copy of 5-Time Pro Bowler

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x