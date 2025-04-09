Broncos Projected to Add RB1 Compared to $48 Million AFC South Star

The Denver Broncos have likely scouted every running back in the upcoming NFL draft at this point. Which means they know better than anyone they can’t count on one of the highest-rated backs being available when the No. 20 overall pick rolls around.

That’s probably fine this year, as there’s a deep draft class at the position that could very well bring the Broncos a superstar outside of the first round, which would let them bring in a “best player available” scenario with their first round pick.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has the Broncos projected to select a running back in the second round (No. 51 overall) in his latest mock draft with Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins, who scored 50 total touchdowns and rushed for 3,785 yards in just 3 college football seasons. He also capped his career by helping lead Ohio State to a College Football Playoff National Championship and scored 3 touchdowns in the title game against Notre Dame.

“Coach Sean Payton is going to be looking for his RB1 at the draft,” Kiper wrote. “Judkins transferred to Ohio State from Ole Miss, ending up with his third straight 1,000-yard rushing season despite splitting time with TreVeyon Henderson. Judkins also rushed for 45 career touchdowns, and he had back-to-back seasons with more than 20 catches out of the backfield.”

The Broncos haven’t had a player rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season since Phillip Lindsay in 2019. Last season’s leading rusher, Javonte Williams, signed a 1-year, $3 million free agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

What Judkins Could Bring to the Broncos

It’s understandable that the Broncos and their fans would be so invested in taking a running back in the first round — it’s the most obvious hole in the offense.

In terms of production, a first round pick at running back usually means bigger results as well. While only 6 of the Top 20 rushers in the NFL in 2024 were first round picks … 4 of the top 6 spots were occupied by first round picks, including NFL leading rusher Saquon Barkley.

Judkins could still be the answer. His production shows a player ready to make the leap to the next level — and that he did all that damage in 3 seasons including a final season at Ohio State splitting carries is a good sign. At the NFL scouting combine, he did little to make it seem like he’s not up to the task, checking in at 5-foot-11 and 221 pounds while running the 40 yard dash in 4.46 seconds.

Judkins Draws Comparison to 2-Time Pro Bowl RB

Bleacher Report’s Dame Parson compared Judkins to Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon in his pre-draft evaluation. Mixon is a 2-time Pro Bowler who has $48.2 million in career earnings and has rushed for over 1,000 yards in 5 of 8 NFL seasons, including each of the last 2 seasons.

Mixon signed a 2-year, $25.5 million free agent contract with the Texans in March 2024 after spending his first 7 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Overall, Quinshon Judkins has the blend of size, strength, and speed needed to become an impact player at the running back position,” Parson wrote. “He is an RB1-caliber talent who boasts a scheme-versatile conceptual fit. He should be featured more in the passing game at the next level, from designed quick routes, screens, and some receiver alignments. Judkins can be a security blanket underneath for his quarterback.”