Rival Executive Offers 'Bet' on Broncos' $23 Million Pro Bowler

The Denver Broncos have had a strong offseason, specifically in free agency, but that only matters on paper. They have to prove it on the field in 2025, and one anonymous rival executive believes tight end Evan Engram will certainly deliver.

Engram, a Pro Bowler in 2020, signed a two-year, $23 million contract with the Broncos in free agency and is expected to fill the “Joker,” or mismatch-exploiting option, in the offense.

The exec is willing to “bet” Engram has a “big year” in 2025.

“They are really good players when healthy,” the exec told The Athletic’s Mike Sando in comments published on April 2. “I’ll bet you Evan Engram catches at least 75 balls next year. He will have a big year because he can run and catch. [Broncos head coach Sean Payton] will make him the focal point of their offense on third downs.”

Engram, 30, had 47 receptions, 365 yards, and 1 touchdown in 2024. However, he posted a 114-963-4 line in 2023 and has lined up in multiple spots within the offensive formation throughout his career.

Broncos tight ends Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich – now of the New York GiantsLucas Krull, and Nate Adkins combined to catch 51 passes for 483 yards and five touchdowns.

Broncos Have Plans for ‘Joker’ Evan Engram

Evan Engram, Denver Broncos

GettyFormer Jacksonville Jaguars TE Evan Engram #17 reacts after a touchdown reception against the Green Bay Packers.

Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe holds the Broncos record with 87 receptions in 1994, per Stathead. A 75-catch season for Engram would be the fourth-best in Broncos franchise history and the most since Sharpe in 1997.

Payton spoke optimistically about Engram’s fit in the Broncos’ offense.

“Evan Engram led all tight ends in both receptions (112) and yards (957) from the slot over the last two seasons,” NFL Next Gen Stats posted on X in March after Engram signed. “Under Sean Payton, Broncos tight ends have run 52.3% of their routes from the slot, the 5th-highest rate in the NFL.”

Per Pro Football Focus, Engram lined up in the slot on 127 of his 364 snaps in 2024, a 34.8% split.

Broncos general manager George Paton suggested the team could add another tight end. But it appears as though that would be a complementary/developmental role, potentially lining up inline while Engram splits out.

Broncos ‘Pushing’ for Postseason Success

Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

GettyDenver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on against the Indianapolis Colts.

Engram is not the only addition that drew praise for the Broncos, with Sando noting a different exec said they were “pushing” and another noted Payton is bringing in players that “fit” the mold and “vision” of his former stars on the New Orleans Saints.

“Denver drew high marks for adding safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw from San Francisco, plus tight end Evan Engram from Jacksonville,” Sando wrote.

“Greenlaw fills the Jonathan Vilma role as quarterback of the defense. Hufanga becomes his Malcolm Jenkins. Engram becomes a version of Jimmy Graham. Incumbent receiver Courtland Sutton resembles Marques Colston in some ways. Comparing quarterback Bo Nix to Drew Brees is unfair, but both are extensions of Payton.”

The remaining question? Whether or not the Broncos will draft a running back.

They have expressed interest in the incoming crop of rookies and have avoided addressing the position in free agency, potentially hinting at their intentions for the upcoming season.

