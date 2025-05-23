Broncos HC Sean Payton Gets Reality Check About Decision on Pro Bowler

If the Denver Broncos are right, Bo Nix will be “spoiled” this season, estimates ESPN’s Bill Barnwell. However, a significant caveat remains: Broncos’ tight end Evan Engram.

Barnwell pointed to the oft-discussed “Joker” position in Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s offense and how, while Engram is on track to serve in the role, the former Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants star may not be a “natural fit” for it.

Engram signed a two-year, $23 million contract with the Broncos in free agency.

“He mostly served as a dump-off option and safety valve for Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville. His average air yards per target over the past three seasons was 5.4, which ranked 104th among all receivers over that span. Catching short passes is fine if a player is explosive after the catch, but while Engram racked up plenty of yards after the catch, those were equally a product of being far away from defenders than making them miss,” Barnwell wrote on May 22.

“Per NFL Next Gen Stats, Engram’s 1,211 yards after the catch were 88 more than an average receiver would have generated on the same catches, or 0.4 YAC over expected per reception. That figure ranks 53rd out of 77 receivers with 200 or more targets over the past three seasons.”

“The comparisons to [Jimmy] Graham and [Jeremy] Shockey also seem to be missing a critical component. Shockey was a physical force as a blocker,” Barnwell wrote. “Graham was a nightmare to cover in the red zone.

“Commanding red zone targets is also a skill, too.”

Broncos QB Bo Nix Could Make World of Difference for Evan Engram

Barnwell did not totally write Engram off as the weapon the Broncos have in mind, and Nix and Payton are central to that.

“Engram hasn’t worked with an offensive architect of Payton’s caliber before, either,” Barnwell wrote. “His quarterbacks haven’t been clearly better than Nix was in 2024, with Lawrence and late-career Eli Manning his most frequent partners.”

Engram posted a 114-catch, 963-yard campaign (with 4 touchdowns) in 2023 with Lawrence.

Engram raved about Nix after he signed with the Broncos.

“He has everything that it takes to be great in this league,” Engram told Bennie Fowler on the “DNVR Broncos Podcast” in April. “I think the biggest thing that stood out to me was his presence in the pocket. [He] is very calm, very collected. And when the pocket does break down, the plays he can make on his feet while having his eyes downfield is something that you have to continue to put great talent around because that is a weapon. That is a true weapon.”

Evan Engram Ready to Stretch Field

Engram also addresses how he views himself in the “Joker” role for the Broncos. He acknowledged operating underneath in Jacksonville.

However, the two-time Pro Bowler also said he is ready to be a deep threat.

“I think in Jacksonville, I was kind of a master of the underneath game, which is big for offenses. It’s big for young quarterbacks. It’s big for staying ahead of the chains. And I love that role in the offense, and I’m going to continue to … be great at that, and be great at whatever I’m asked to do,” Engram said.

“I think the vertical presence that [Payton] mentioned and brought to the table and the vision he had for that was really big for me, too. Because I do have that part of my game and am kind of ready to be unleashed in that aspect. And just the vision that he has for that is that ‘Joker’ role.”

Engram could see rookie seventh-round pick Caleb Lohner vulture some of his targets.

In addition to Engram, the Broncos have veterans Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull, and Nate Adkins, and brought in undrafted rookie free agent Cole Fotheringham, a college teammate of several players on the roster.