Broncos’ Pro Bowler Sends Strong Message About Role Amid Bo Nix Comments

Denver Broncos tight end – and “Joker” – Evan Engram is fired up about the 2025 season. He signed with the Broncos on a two-year, $23 million contract in free agency during the 2025 offseason.

Engram steps into a role often featured in head coach Sean Payton’s offenses before the latter’s Broncos tenure began.

The former No. 23 overall pick of the 2017 draft is all bout it.

“Everything that he’s been looking for in that type of position, that I play, is me. [It] is what I work for,” Engram told Bennie Fowler on the “DNVR Broncos Podcast” on April 10. “The things that I want to do within offense. The skill set that I bring and even some of the things that I, maybe, haven’t done a lot in the past, I have that drive to learn what that is, what are the details, what are the ins and outs of that, and then I’m going to attack it, full head of steam.”

“It was evident that … my skill set can be used within the offense,” Engram said. “It was just really cool to hear the vision that he had for me and excitement that I have to attack that full head of steam.”

Engram said Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, his draft classmate and teammate with the New York Giants, made first contact following his release from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Broncos put on a full-court press to land the two-time Pro Bowler.

Evan Engram Ends Narrative & Explains ‘Joker’ Post

Engram detailed how he believes there are other parts of his game he did not tap into with the Jaguars.

Among them, getting vertical, with Engram’s field-stretching ability questioned when he signed.

“There are a lot of things I do really well within that world right now. And I think a big part of it as well was becoming more of a vertical threat within the offense, too. I think in Jacksonville, I was kind of a master of the underneath game, which is big for offenses. It’s big for young quarterbacks. It’s big for staying ahead of the chains. And I love that role in the offense, and I’m going to continue to … be great at that, and be great at whatever I’m asked to do,” Engram said.

“I think the vertical presence that he mentioned and brought to the table and the vision he had for that was really big for me, too. Because I do have that part of my game and am kind of ready to be unleashed in that aspect. And just the vision that he has for that is that ‘Joker’ role.”

“The tweet that I put out was a cool, just kind of embracing of the moment. But that’s what he [Payton] was looking for. He’s looking for that player that can do can be a jack of all trades, really,” Engram told Fowler, who won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2015.

“I love the narrative of just the superhero, the super villains – I love superhero stuff. I love Spider-Man, Batman, Joker, all that stuff. So it’s definitely cool. I love creating the narrative for myself to put a little bit of healthy pressure on me, too. So just something I’m going to fully embrace. And whatever I’m asked to do, I’m going to do it to the best of my ability.”

Evan Engram Hypes Broncos QB Bo Nix

Webb was first from the Broncos to contact Engram, and the coach served as the tight end’s tour guide on his visit to Denver. However, Bo Nix was in attendance for the tour, and the QB revealed he remained in contact with Engram throughout the tight end’s free agency.

Payton has explained how he envisions Nix benefiting from Engram, who was effusive with praise for his new QB.

“He has everything uh that it takes to be great in this league. And I think the biggest thing that stood out to me was his presence in the pocket. [He] is very calm, very collected. And when the pocket does break down, the plays he can make on his feet while having his eyes downfield is something that you have to continue to put great talent around because that is a weapon. That is a true weapon.”

Nix rushed for 430 yards in 2024; 11th-most by a rookie QB, per Stathead.

Engram touted Nix’s record-setting collegiate career, noting Nix overcame adversity, which “speaks a lot” to him. He also praised Nix’s “poise” and “swagger” that he plays with.

Engram cited an interaction with a trainer that Nix had about details that also appealed to him.

“That was music to my ears just hearing the mindset, even just kind of as a fly on the wall. I wasn’t really even in the conversation; I was just kind of observing him and his work ethic and his work process. I think when you put all those things together, there’s something special there. And then obviously, the rapport he has in the building. The way the coaches talk about him is – was something that really meant a lot to me as well.

“Really excited to get to work with Bo. He has a bright future ahead of him. And um just whatever I can do to make his job easier and to help him evolve as the great player that he can become, it’s a great opportunity for myself.”