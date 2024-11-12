Broncos Playmaker Makes Bold Claim After Apparent Role Change

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton tripled down on his desire and plan to see more of rookie running back Audric Estime.

The 2024 fifth-round pick carried the ball a season-high 14 times in Week 10 against the Kansas City Chiefs. His 3.8 yards per carry were a season-low. But Estime finished the game without fumbling, a notable hallmark of his earlier performances with 2 in his previous 15 totes.

If the coach does continue feeding Estime, he could be unleashing a “monster” on the league.

“It’s a tough one, but I think we’re going to use this as more fuel for the matter of the season,” Estime told DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens after the loss to KC on November 10.

“I’ve felt something similar. But it’s different, and it’s more at stake. I’m at a higher level. It’s the first one I really felt this way in the NFL. It’s definitely tough. But I think it’s gonna make me until I’m awesome.”

“I thought he ran well,” Payton told reporters on November 11. “I was encouraged, and he’ll continue to get more reps.”

Estime has rushed for 148 yards on 29 carries, giving him a 5.1 yards-per-carry mark.

Sean Payton’s Affinity for Audric Estime Could Push Javonte Williams Out of Broncos’ RB Rotation

Aside from his fumbling woes, Estime has also endured injury issues, landing on injured reserve with an ankle issue suffered in Week 1 versus the Seattle Seahawks. Payton shifted the backfield towards him in Week 10 versus the Chiefs, giving Estime 26 snaps to 17 for Javonte Williams.

Williams has 388 yards and 2 touchdowns on 103 carries. He opened the season as the starter but scatback Jaleel McLaughlin opened the game with the starters in Weeks 9 and 10.

A second-round pick of the 2021 draft, Williams is in the final year of his rookie contract.

Williams’ snaps versus the Chiefs were a low for the season while Estime’s hit a season-high. And, as the two are similar in stature while McLaughlin offers a shiftier profile, Williams’ future in Denver is nebulous at best.

Williams appeared to be losing his grip on the RB1 role earlier in the season before Tyler Badie suffered a back injury in Week 4 versus the New York Jets.

Estime’s ascension could be the final blow.

Sean Payton Shouts Out Former 2nd-Round Pick

Payton name-dropped another former second-round pick, wide receiver Marvin Mims, for his contributions to the ground game with three carries for 17 yards. Mims also caught all four of his targets for 13 yards, giving his a season-high 30 yards from scrimmage in the game.

“I thought Mims gave us some juice as well,” Payton said. “Just trying to find different roles, different ways to utilize these players.”

Mims took his only other carry this season 17 yards in Week 5 versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Payton expressed confidence that Mims would have a larger role this season after the Broncos traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns during the 2024 offseason. But Mims entered Week 10 with seven receptions for 56 yards.

The Broncos need Mims to develop along with rookies Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele to support quarterback Bo Nix.