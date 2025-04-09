‘Versatile’ Playmaker Set to Join Bo Nix Amid Broncos Interest

The Denver Broncos made a ballyhooed addition, signing Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram to a two-year contract in free agency. However, the Broncos have continued monitoring the 2025 draft class, including former Oregon Ducks star Terrance Ferguson.

Ferguson met with the Broncos at the 2025 scouting combine and recently visited the team’s facilities on a pre-draft visit.

Ferguson also revealed he trained with former teammate Bo Nix, and the QB’s advice.

“He’s told me to focus on football. Obviously, there’s a lot of external noise and distractions during this time, and just to focus on what got me here, one. But what you’re going to end up doing, and that’s playing football. So I’ve worked out with Bo in the past couple of weeks, and he’s, obviously, out here in Denver. So we’ll definitely be getting together and hanging out, because he’s just a good person off the field as well, so. He’s a good friend to have,” Ferguson told Sports Illustrated’s Bri Amaranthus in an interview published on April 8.

“It was super fun. Me and him got to go through some workouts in Eugene when he was up there, and just reminiscing and you know having a good time. We were really close when he was there, and then, obviously, stayed in touch. And he had a great season. And so just being able to hang out with a friend again is – it’s fun.”

“I think the way we work [makes their connection special]. Both of us, we both came in every day, and we both wanted to work and get better. I think also just being locked into the details. I’m someone who loves the routine, the process, and he’s the same exact way. And I think also a big part of it is we’re both men of faith. Bo is a great man of faith,” Ferguson said.

“I think we connect over that and a lot of other things. So I think just being able to connect off the field really helps being able to connect on the field; I do believe that. So just me and him having a good relationship off the field as well.”

Terrance Ferguson Praises Bo Nix, Sean Payton

Ferguson also noted that Nix’s success – he threw the third-most TD passes ever by a rookie – did not surprise him.

“I knew Bo was going to go do his thing. Ended up in a great spot in Denver, and I think no one was surprised that knew Bo,” Ferguson told Amaranthus. “He was a professional since he came to Oregon. Probably before that. But since I’ve seen him, he’s been a professional, so it didn’t surprise me at all.”

Nix and Broncos head coach Sean Payton proved why they were viewed as a strong match before the 2024 draft. Ferguson also spoke about his time with Payton, whose offense once featured Jimmy Graham, a tight end with a physical profile closer to the prospect than Engram.

Ferguson has been a fan of Payton’s operation for years.

“Coach Payton was great. We talked a lot of ball. That was mostly it, watching some film and talking ball. So it was a great experience, and being able to talk with him – I grew up a Saints fan during that time too, just because Drew Brees. I got a Joe Horn jersey from one of my uncles, his first football jersey. So I loved the Saints growing up,” Ferguson said.

“Being able to kind of [combine] Denver and Coach Payton – growing up, that was my team. So it was a cool experience.”

Terrance Ferguson: Joining Broncos Would Be ‘Real Blessing’

The Denver native made his affinity for his hometown team clear, saying in no uncertain terms what it would mean to him to land with them. The Broncos own seven selections in the 2025 draft, including Nos. 20, 51, and 85.

Picks 51 and 85, in particular, could be spots to take Ferguson or trade into a position to do so.

“Growing up in Denver, you always grow up a Broncos fan. Everybody in Colorado is pretty passionate about the Broncos, so my family is exactly that way. So just being able to have those conversations, go on meetings, and meet with those people, that’s a childhood dream of mine,” Ferguson said.

“It’s been amazing, and it’d be a real blessing to come back home and play for the Denver Broncos.”

Ferguson caught 43 passes for 593 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Ducks in 2024.

“A four-year starter at Oregon, Ferguson was a versatile tight end in offensive coordinator Will Stein’s spread scheme, lining up for 42.0 percent of his 2024 snaps in the slot and 40.5 percent inline/wing (often used as a blocker for a two count before releasing as a target). Although his senior season didn’t quite reach the heights scouts were hoping for, he was a dependable target and his role continued to expand,” The Athletic’s Dan Brugler wrote on April 9.

“Ferguson displays athleticism both as a route runner and after the catch, along with steady ball skills (25.6 percent of his catches in 2024 resulted in 20 yards or more). He needs technical work (tighter hands and feet) as a blocker but finds ways to stalemate defenders. Overall, there isn’t much about his game that screams ‘exceptional,’ but Ferguson is solid across the board and should continue to ascend as he adds consistency to his blocking and patterns. He has the foundational traits to carve out an NFL career similar to that of Jake Ferguson (no relation).”

Ferguson has drawn interest from and pre-draft visits to other teams. The Broncos may need to get aggressive if they wish to reunite Nix, whose recruiting chops continue to shine, and Ferguson.