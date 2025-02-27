Former Teammate Gets Honest About Broncos QB Bo Nix After Historic Season

The Denver Broncos settled their quarterback position with Bo Nix in the 2024 draft. The Broncos can reunite Nix with former college teammate Terrance Ferguson and fill a significant need this offseason.

The Broncos need an upgrade at tight end. Ferguson is an area native and Broncos fan who kept an eye on his former QB during the latter’s historic rookie season.

Ferguson also said he met with the Broncos and that reuniting with Nix would be “amazing.”

“Obviously, being from Denver, my whole family roots for the Broncos. But especially when they have a couple guys there – we have Bo, Troy [Franklin], Alex Forsyth. We had a lot of ducks over there,” Ferguson told reporters on February 27. “I’ve been able to watch him [Nix] and he did a great job.”

Nix set various Broncos records as a rookie in 2024.

Ferguson caught 43 passes for 591 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2024. The receptions and yardage set career highs. He had a career-best 6 TDs with Nix as his QB in 2023 and has a 134-1,537-16 line for his four-year Ducks tenure.

Broncos tight ends Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich – who was waived in-season – Lucas Krull and Nate Adkins combined for 51 receptions, 483 yards, and 5 touchdowns on 72 targets.

How much of that is on Nix remains to be seen. Still, the Broncos know they need an upgrade.

Red Flags Raised About Potential Broncos Draft Target Terrance Ferguson

Ferguson is listed at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds. His official measurements will come after his position group’s measurements are taken on Friday, February 28.

His slight build lends itself to questions that emerge from his tape.

“Productive pass catcher with good size but an alarming lack of tenacity and fire when it’s time to run block. Ferguson saw adequate short-catch volume but was rarely asked to venture beyond the front yard as a route-runner. He has not shown enough technique or toughness to neutralize an NFL edge defender at the point of attack,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlien wrote in his pre-draft evaluation for the tight end.

“He can hit targets as a move blocker. Ferguson could improve in that area with additional coaching, but he might need to find the grit needed to compete against NFL tough guys as a run blocker to realize his full potential.”

The good news for Ferguson’s potential fit with the Broncos is that they are not exactly looking for the best blocking tight end, not with Adkins and Trautman under contract for next season.

‘Joker’ a Priority for Broncos

The Broncos’ search for “joker” is well-documented. It is a position Broncs head coach Sean Payton designated for elite pass-catching running backs or tight ends.

The latter label could apply to Ferguson.

“It’s just, when you have one of those guys that are matchup challenges inside, really helps you a third down, red zone. Because there’s ways, defensively, you can handle the outside receivers and force the ball inside, so. But that’s something that we’ll look closely at,” Payton told reporters at the combine on February 25.

“It’s got to be something that makes sense when we’re either signing them in free agency or drafting them. But it is a priority.”

Pro Football Focus ranks Ferguson as the No. 7 tight end in the 2024 class. The Broncos could have opportunities to snag several of the players ranked ahead of him. Penn State’s Tyler Warren is widely projected to be off the board by then.

Michigan’s Colston Loveland has been projected to the Broncos, though.

The Broncos could also opt for other second-tier options like Gunnar Helm (Texas), Elijah Arroyo (Miami), Mason Taylor (LSU), and Harold Fannin Jr. (Bowling Green).

Ferguson – who joins fellow Duck and Nix’s brother, wide receiver Tez Johnson, in the 2024 draft class – could be an option that allows the Broncos to address other areas first. Running back, linebacker, and safety have all been acknowledged as need spots by Payton.