Broncos QB Bo Nix Reveals Telling Detail About Pro Bowl Teammate

The Denver Broncos are fortunate to have secured their quarterback of the future in the 2024 draft, selecting Bo Nix at No. 12 overall. Former first-round flops Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have signed $100 million contracts in recent seasons.

The Broncos also dabbled in the expensive veteran market with Russell Wilson, which ended after two seasons with historic ramifications.

This offseason, they are benefiting from Nix in another way: recruiting.

Altitude’s Vic Lombardi interviewed Nix during the Denver Nuggets’ home game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. During the interview, Nix revealed he helped recruit two-time Pro Bowl tight end – and proud “joker” – Evan Engram to the Broncos.

“Yeah, we were in contact with him throughout the whole deal,” Nix told Lombardi on March 14. “We’re excited for all of them.”

Engram is coming off a down season.

He recorded 47 receptions, 365 yards, and 1 touchdown in nine games with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024. Per Stathead, Noah Fant was the last Broncos tight end to meet or exceed those numbers in a single season, and he did it in 2021.

The Broncos hope Engram will return closer to his 114-963-4 line from his 2023 Pro Bowl season.

Broncos Fans Roast Justin Herbert After Evan Engram Joins Bo Nix

Engram visited the Los Angeles Chargers before deciding to sign a two-year, $23 million contract with the Broncos.

“As it turned out, the offers from both the Chargers and Broncos were about the same. Engram chose the Broncos,” 9News’ Mike Klis wrote on March 12. “After his agent [Mike] McCartney talked to interested teams over the weekend, it was decided Engram, who turns 31 the week before the start of the regular season, would give the Broncos the first chance to sign him.”

Broncos fans roasted Chargers QB and Nix’s fellow Oregon Duck, Justin Herbert, noting Engram chose the second-year QB instead of going to LA.

“Evan Engram chose Bo Nix over Justin Herbert,” a fan posted on X on March 12. “LMFAOOOO.”

“Engram came to play with Bo Nix over Justin Herbert,” said another fan in a post on X on March 12.

The Chargers swept the Broncos during the 2024 season. Engram’s decision could have had as much to do with playing style as who will be under center.

Nix ranked sixth in pass attempts during the regular season. Herbert was 13th in what was a run-heavy scheme for the Chargers. That and a helping hand from the Broncos QB may have sealed the deal.

Broncos Overcame Hurdle in Contract Talks

The Broncos have been lauded for the relative bargain they landed Engram for. But Klis reported that talks were not without their hiccups.

“Bargaining didn’t go well early but the deal got done,” Klis wrote.

Blessed to be a Bronco! Now let’s make a run 😤 https://t.co/0kpLft7K8n — Evan Engram (@eazyengram) March 13, 2025

In the end, the Broncos get a tight end capable of producing prolific numbers and pair him with Nix and a head coach in Sean Payton who has not only spoken about needing such a player but also has a proven track record of maximizing them in his offense.

The true test will come during the season. But the Broncos already notched wins with Engram on many levels, securing a premier option at a position of need and keeping him from a rival.