Broncos Make Massive Move With $13 Million, 1,000-Yard RB

The Denver Broncos are leaving little to the imagination when it comes to their running backs room in 2025.
The Broncos made a highly anticipated move and signed free agent running back J.K. Dobbins to a 1-year, $5.25 million contract on June 10, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
“J.K. Dobbins, the Comeback Player of the Year finalist, is signing with the #Broncos on a one-year, $5.25 million deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Pelissero wrote on his official X account. “Still only 26, Dobbins had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 9 TDs in 13 games last season with the #Chargers.”
Denver is coming off its first playoff appearance since the 2015 season and did so without almost any semblance of a running game. The Broncos have already made one big move at running back in the offseason by drafting UCF star RJ Harvey in the second round (No. 60 overall) of the 2025 NFL draft.
Broncos, Dobbins Always Seemed Like Good Fit
Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport projected Dobbins would land with the Broncos in March, before the start of the NFL’s free agent cycle.
“Talent has never been the question with J.K. Dobbins,” Davenport wrote on March 7. “He has averaged 5.2 yards per carry for his career and set new career highs across the board in 2024 with the Los Angeles Chargers. However, durability has been a major issue. The 26-year-old has played in 15 games in a season just once in five years, missed the entire 2021 campaign and sat out four games last year with a knee injury.”
Sharp Football Analysis had Dobbins ranked as the No. 5 overall free agent running back available in the 2025 cycle after he rushed for career highs of 905 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2024 with the Chargers — part of 1,058 yards of total offense in just 13 games.
Dobbins played 2024 on a 1-year, $1.61 million contract with the Chargers. Dobbins’ new contract with the Broncos will bring his career earnings to approximately $13 million.
Social Media Reacts to Broncos’ Latest Move
The internet was buzzing over Dobbins’ signing with the Broncos, who could arguably have the NFL’s best defense in 2024 and bring back quarterback Bo Nix for his second season as a starter after he was an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist in 2024.
The Broncos also drafted a running back in 2024 with Notre Dame’s Audric Estime in the fifth round (No. 147 overall). Estime rushed for 310 yards and 2 touchdowns as a rookie and averaged 4.1 yards per carry.
With the Dobbins move, it’s almost a certainty the season will start with Dobbins and Harvey splitting carries — a potentially potent mix and one that could turn the Broncos into a legitimate AFC contender.
“J.K. Dobbins to DEN says all ya need to know about Audric Estime and IS NOT an indictment on R.J. Harvey,” Fantasy Pros NFL reporter Derek Brown wrote on his officiaal X account on June 10.
“Welcome to Denver J.K. Dobbins!” YouTube comedian Brandon Perna wrote on his official X account on June 10. “Great signing for the Broncos as J.K. comes in on a one year deal.”
