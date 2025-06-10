Broncos Make Massive Move With $13 Million, 1,000-Yard RB

The Denver Broncos are leaving little to the imagination when it comes to their running backs room in 2025.

The Broncos made a highly anticipated move and signed free agent running back J.K. Dobbins to a 1-year, $5.25 million contract on June 10, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“J.K. Dobbins, the Comeback Player of the Year finalist, is signing with the #Broncos on a one-year, $5.25 million deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Pelissero wrote on his official X account. “Still only 26, Dobbins had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 9 TDs in 13 games last season with the #Chargers.”

Denver is coming off its first playoff appearance since the 2015 season and did so without almost any semblance of a running game. The Broncos have already made one big move at running back in the offseason by drafting UCF star RJ Harvey in the second round (No. 60 overall) of the 2025 NFL draft.

Broncos, Dobbins Always Seemed Like Good Fit

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport projected Dobbins would land with the Broncos in March, before the start of the NFL’s free agent cycle.