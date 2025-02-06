Former NFL Scout Makes Bold Suggestion About Broncos QB Zach Wilson

The Denver Broncos traded for Zach Wilson before they selected Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick of the 2024 draft. Nix won the starting job, leaving Wilson and fellow Broncos backup Jarrett Stidham to operate as sounding boards for the rookie.

Wilson and Stidham are both free agents this offseason.

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly believes Wilson – the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 draft – should receive a second chance. Kelly suggested signing Wison as an alternative to trading for Minnesota Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy, who is not officially available.

“I would suggest any team that might be contemplating to trade with the Vikings for J.J. McCarthy — to sign Zach Wilson instead,” Kelly posted under his “First Round Mock” handle on X on February 5. “I had a 5th Round Pre Draft Grade on McCarthy and a 3rd Round Pre Draft Grade on Wilson.”

Kelly’s pre-draft evaluation of Wilson did include a third-round grade.

“There is a lot of hype surrounding this kid, but in reality, he only looks like a glorified high school quarterback who excels at sandlot football,” Kelly wrote for NFL Draft Diamonds in March 2021. “I would not select him if I was a GM. He would not even be on my draft board. It would be foolish to take him in the first round. He will get everybody fired. Best chance to succeed is in an offense filled with trick plays.”

Kelly underscored his evaluation of Wilson saying the former BYU Cougar was a “manufactured quarterback” and “surefire bust.”

Zach Wilson Could Benefit From Jets’ Ineptitude

Wilson, 25, has completed 57% of his passes for 2,693 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions and is 12-21 record as a starter in his career. However, the recent success of other former Jets QBs has led to renewed confidence in Wilson.

“If a team wants to bring in a former New York disappointment and let him compete for a starting job, Zach Wilson is a far more enticing target than [Daniel] Jones. A first-round pick of the New York Jets in 2021, Wilson never established himself as a quality starter. After watching Aaron Rodgers struggle in New York this season—while [Sam] Darnold shined in Minnesota—it’s fair to wonder how much Wilson’s environment hindered his development,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote in January.

“Wilson performed well for the Denver Broncos in the preseason and still has a ton of untapped athletic upside. He’s also more than two years younger than Jones.”

Former Jets second-round pick Geno Smith, now of the Seattle Seahawks, is another example.

The Broncos declined the $22 million fifth-year option on Wilson’s four-year, $35.1 million contract, setting the stage for his potential exit. The expectation remains that he will at least test the waters in free agency this offseason.

Zach Wilson Expected to Leave Broncos in Free Agency

Between Stidham and Wilson, the former is presumed to be the most likely to return to the Broncos in 2025.

“The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft was inactive as an emergency quarterback for all 18 games. Would expect Wilson to hit the market searching a better play-time opportunity than there is behind Nix in Denver,” 9News’ Mike Klis wrote in January.

“Stidham figures to be more amenable to sticking around as Nix’s backup. He got in three mop-up games this season, handing the ball off or taking a knee with 14 total snaps. Stidham likes Denver and loved the quarterback room with Nix, Wilson and QB coach Davis Webb this year. He was a backup for $5 million the past two seasons with Denver.”

Klis is not alone in his expectations. The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson echoed them.

“Stidham … has told The Denver Gazette he would have interest in re-signing with the team. If Stidham can’t get a deal with a team that gives him a shot to compete to start, his return is a reasonable possibility,” Tomasson wrote in January.

“Wilson … seems more likely to move on since he is just 25 and another team might consider him an intriguing player they can continue to develop.”