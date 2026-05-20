1,900-Yard ‘Steal’ Expected to ‘Embarrass Critics’ After Joining Broncos

The Denver Broncos’ decision to draft Justin Joly may have flown under the radar, but the former UConn and North Carolina State playmaker could be one to watch during the offseason program and, eventually, the 2026 season.

Joly must prove his worth during the Broncos’ offseason program.

If he does, the Broncos could finally resolve an issue that has plagued them over the past several seasons on offense.

Broncos’ Justin Joly Poised to Prove Doubters Wrong

The Broncos selected Joly with the 152nd overall pick of the draft. He spent the past two seasons at NC State, but was at UConn for the two seasons prior. Undersized by traditional standards, he could be the dynamic weapon the Broncos need at TE.

NFL Draft On SI’s Justin Melo believes Joly could “embarrass critics.”

“Justin Joly is a compact and athletic tight end prospect who used to play wide receiver, Melo wrote on May 20. “His background pops on tape in his ability to consistently separate from single-man coverage. Joly is undersized, but his athletic traits allow him to uncover. He recorded a team-high with 49 receptions this past season with 489 yards and seven touchdowns. He’ll be a moveable ‘F’ for Sean Payton’s and Bo Nix’s Denver Broncos.”

Joly tallied 92 receptions for 1,150 yards and 11 touchdowns over the past two seasons. He has a 166-1,978-15 line over the past four.

He is not the most explosive, but he uses the athleticism he has and his football IQ well.

“Joly doesn’t possess the elite traits of first- and second-round prospects Kenyon Sadiq and Eli Stowers, but he’s too gifted and proven as a pass-catching weapon to last until day three,” The Ringer’s Todd McShay wrote before the draft.

“From the route detail to the QB trust to the sure hands to the yards-after-catch generated, Joly shares a lot of similarities with Jake Ferguson (Cowboys). Joly grades out as a contributing F-TE who is capable of posting a 30- to 40-reception rookie season and developing into a 50-plus receptions-per-year threat in the NFL.”

Joly is joining a crowded group of tight ends for the Broncos.

However, it is not a group that has produced in such a way over the past few seasons that it could prevent him from seeing the field as a rookie in 2026.

Broncos TE Room Under Microscope

The fuss over Joly could exceed that of a typical fifth-round pick, if only because of the Broncos’ woes at the position over the past two seasons.

Their group, led by two-time Pro Bowler Evan Engram and co-starter Adam Trautman, finished the 2025 season with 78 catches, 719 yards, and 3 touchdowns. Engram and top backup Nate Adkins have been mired in cut and trade speculation, respectively.

Denver drafted Dallen Bentley in the seventh round (256th overall).

The Broncos also have 2025 seventh-round pick Caleb Lohner. Lohner is still new to football, having played basketball before transitioning to football over his final two seasons.

Payton has sought a mismatch-creating weapon since arriving in 2023, often referred to as the “joker” in his offense. It is unclear whether Joly has the athleticism. He certainly has the skill set to thrive in that role for the Broncos, though.

The Broncos’ offense could take off if Joly successfully acclimates himself to the league.