Broncos Icons Peyton Manning, Shannon Sharpe React as Bo Nix Gets Roasted

A night built up for months seemed over long before Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos were actually out of it against the Kansas City Chiefs. The commentary in the aftermath was not kind to the third-year QB.

That includes some in-the-moment feedback from Broncos legends and NFL Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Shannon Sharpe.

Manning began saying “no, no, no” after Nix’s interception to Chiefs rookie Mansoor Delane.

However, Manning’s criticism during the “Manningcast” alternative broadcast–he noted that Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton was not going to be open anyway–turned to a critique fo the Pro Bowl pass-catcher’s route and, ultimately, good fortune for the defender.

Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd believes that Nix is “in trouble.” Nix was 17-of-28 for 131 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception against the Chiefs. He fumbled 3 times, losing 1 of them.

Sharpe was also less forgiving later in the contest.

“Boy, Bo Nix out there playing like Bo Diddley,” Sharpe said on “Night Cap” after laughing in response to Chad Johnson taking his (Sharpe’s) hypothetical about the Broncos having a better QB2 during the 2025 playoffs when Nix was sidelined.

Johnson said Sharpe had to support who the iconic former tight end called “my quarterback” through the “good and bad.” Sharpe responded in kind.

“He was damn sure bad tonight,” Sharpe said, eliciting laughter from the panel again.

Notably, though, Sharpe pointed to the Broncos’ poor tackling on the night as the main culprit behind their demise. Before they can get to Week 2 against Trevor Lawrence and the 1-0 Jacksonville Jaguars, Nix and the Broncos are likely heading for even more scrutiny.

Bo Nix Roasted Following ‘Rough’ Outing

Nix took responsibility. It was an ugly debut for first-year Broncos offensive coordinator and play-caller Davis Webb. However, that did not stop an onslaught of criticism on social media that had already begun.

“Bo Nix was ranked ahead of Lamar Jackson in the NFL’s Top-100 list,” Underdog NFL posted on X amid Nix’s poor showing.

“Bo Nix had a worse EPA/Play than Deshaun Watson this week….” Arrowhead Addict’s Price Carter posted.

“No this is not a Pop Warner pass chart—this is Bo Nix. Average depth of target under 5 yards,” one fan posted, referencing Nix’s 4.2-yard ADOT, per Pro Fotball Focus and including an edit image of Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy in a Broncos uniform. “Stud!”

Naturally, McCarthy–the 10th overall pick of the 2024 draft–was wearing Nix’s No. 10 jersey.

McCarthy is the Vikings’ QB3. Broncos head coach Sean Payton previously suggested he exaggerated interest in McCarthy to drive his stock up (and Nix’s down).

“Bo Nix with yet another rough week one,” SleeperChiefs posted on X, also noting that the Chiefs sacked Nix 4 times (behind what is, at least on paper) one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.

There was plenty of optimism around Nix heading into the game. It persisted late into the contest as the Broncos were trying to spark a comeback.

“Bo Nix ranked 29th in the NFL in downfield accuracy last season, yet attempted the 6th-most deep passes. If he wants to take the next step in his ascension, that has to change,” Super Bowl champion and former NFL safety Ryan Clark said , captioning a clip of “The Pivot” ahead of “Monday Night Football”.

“He showed he can attack Steve Spagnuolo’s defense with the deep ball in last year’s matchup—and now, with Jaylen Waddle added to the arsenal, Nix has even more ammunition.”

Of course, last year was just that.