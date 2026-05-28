Super Bowl Champion Gets Update on Potential Broncos Deal After Comments

The Denver Broncos have let the situation linger, but it refuses to go away, with All-Pro and Pro Bowl edge defender Von Miller continuing to push for his return to the Mile High City before he calls it a career.

Miller was once a franchise player for the Broncos, helping them win a Super Bowl during his tenure and earning many other accolades and even another ring in his time away.

If it happens, Miller believes the Broncos could have something special.

Von Miller Continues to Push for Broncos Reunion

Miller spoke at his charity event in Denver on Wednesday, and the topic of his desire to re-sign with the Broncos once again came up.

Despite his travels and all the time that has passed, Miller still considers Denver “home.”

“The type of room that we would have, outside linebackers–me, Nik Bonitto–we would be a force. Whatever coach that we have going on, I would just contribute to that, the defense that we would have. I would love to bring back those Super Bowl 50 vibes,” Miler told reporters in attendance for his event on May 27.

“I would love to assist and be a vice president to Bo Nix and Courtland Sutton. I’ve been the guy. And also, I’ve been the vice president as well. I would love to contribute to us getting back to the golden era, and holding up that trophy, and confetti falling again. For me, my whole entire life, I’ve helped our guys be the best version of themselves. And I would love to do that, back here, with the Denver Broncos, back home.”

Miller acknowledged he would not start ahead of Bonitto or bookend Jonathon Cooper, or play on special teams, which backups typically do. He also said that he has not lobbied Broncos head coach Sean Payton, but he has lobbied publicly and privately.

The Broncos selected Miller second overall in the 2011 draft. He spent 10-plus seasons in Denver, only leaving when the franchise traded him to the Los Angeles Rams. Miller won his second ring with the Rams in 2021.

Their decision was fueled by an impending rebuild.

This Broncos team was one win away from the Super Bowl in 2025, and is in the stage where teams often look for finishing pieces for their rosters.

Miller spent the 2025 season with the Washington Commanders, tallying 9.0 sacks, his most since the 2021 campaign with the Rams. He has also spent time with the Buffalo Bills since his exit from Denver.

Von Miller Gets Bad News on Latest Broncos Return Bid

Miller’s push to return to the Broncos drew national attention. That was even as several teams around the league began their organized team activities.

He asserted that he will play in 2026, if a team will have him, per The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel, who noted that Miller said his market has been “quiet,” but that he can “still roll out of bed and rush the quarterback,” even at 37 years old.

Miller’s comments also drew an update on his potential reunion with the Broncos.

“Heard as of last week that there were still no talks between the #Broncos and Von Miller’s camp. Free-agent Miller continuing to publicly lobby to land back in Denver,” The Denver Post’s Luca Evans posted on X in reaction to Miller’s comments.

Evans noted that Miller “refers to the franchise as ‘us’” in the video. Gabriel noted that Miller also noted that Broncos general manager George Paton has been a “huge” resource.

Miller has front office aspirations, as well as a desire to play for the Broncos again.

In addition to Bonitto and Cooper, the Broncos also have depth options in veteran Dondrea Tillman and recent draft picks Drew Sanders and Que Robinson. The Broncos could feel comfortable enough to continue passing on bringing Miller back into the fold, try as he might.