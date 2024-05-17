Broncos Wideout Tabbed as Breakout Candidate Ahead of 2024 Season

The Denver Broncos need star power heading into the 2024 season to accelerate the roster remodel under head coach Sean Payton.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. should play a larger role in Payton’s offense after Denver traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns in March 2024. PFF’s Bradley Locker tabbed the second-year wideout as a breakout candidate for the Broncos.

“For now, Courtland Sutton remains in orange and blue,” Locker wrote in his May 16 article. “But trade chatter continues to surface. Even with Josh Reynolds and Troy Franklin inbound, there’s something to be said about Mims improving in his second season. Although his 64.6 receiving grade wasn’t spectacular, Mims’ deeper numbers — 7.1 yards after catch per reception and a 15.2 average depth of target — suggest better production could be on the horizon.”

Mims has speed to burn and could be a solid deep threat for Bo Nix or whoever starts at quarterback for the Broncos.

Broncos Used Mims Sparingly During His Rookie Season

The Broncos used a Day 2 selection on Mims in the 2023 NFL draft, taking him in the second round with the 63rd overall pick. Payton utilized Mims sparingly in the offense as the rookie adjusted to the NFL.

The Oklahoma product finished the 2023 season with 22 receptions on 33 targets for 377 yards and 1 touchdown. Mims appeared in 16 games, starting seven as he averaged just 23.6 receiving yards per game.

However, Mims displayed game-changing speed whenever he did take the field due to his 17.1 yards per reception.

In a Week 2 home loss to the Washington Commanders, Mims established a career-high 113 receiving yards off 2 catches. Despite catching his first-ever NFL touchdown, Mims played just 16 offensive snaps against Washington.

Denver would not have spent a second-round pick on Mims if the team did not intend to maximize his potential. If the Broncos figure out how to incorporate Mims properly, the ex-Sooner star will undoubtedly break out.

Will 2024 WR Draft Picks Complicate Mims’ Standing in Denver?

While Mims’ roster spot should be secure entering 2024, the Broncos made other investments at wide receiver in the draft.

Denver took Franklin in the fourth round of this year’s draft which could complicate Mims’ standing on the depth chart. Franklin reunited with Nix and the former Oregon teammates have picked up right where they left off in the Mile High City.

Bo Nix COMPLETE to Troy Franklin. The first of MANY of these to come. pic.twitter.com/IqGxu3dfmB — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) May 11, 2024

Sixth-round pick Devaughn Vele has shown flashes as well. Payton praised Vele as someone with “good instincts” and “really good ball skills.”

“There are certain players that we talk about that we know are high-traffic players,” Payton told reporters on May 11. “Those are like forwards in basketball. They’re going to be in, and there are certain players that are going to be speed outside. So when we look at congested catches in traffic, yards after catch, there are certain types of players who are going to play in the game. [Vele’s] that player that’s proven at the college level [that] he’s comfortable inside these numbers, not to say he can’t play outside the numbers.”

The Utah product could see significant offensive snaps with Payton talking him up. Mims must work quickly to stand out or risk being left behind by his freshman peers.