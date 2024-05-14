Broncos Rookie ‘Elevates’ Situation for $17 Million Pro Bowler: Insider

Denver Broncos General Manager George Paton said he and Head Coach Sean Payton have maintained communication with wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

The wide receiver’s continued absence is a mild inconvenience now. But one that’s growing more significant by the day.

“Bo Nix elevates the Courtland Sutton situation a notch or two,” 9 News’ Mike Klis wrote on May 13. “Nix is among the rookies who will join the veteran players in on-field workouts for the first time Monday while Sutton is sending a message to the team he’d like a reworked contract – i.e. more money – by staying away from the team’s voluntary offseason program.

“While the offseason program is voluntary for players, Paton and Broncos head coach Sean Payton no doubt would like Nix to start working with Sutton on pass-route timing, especially during the 10 OTA practices that begin next week. “

Sutton is entering Year 3 of a four-year, $60.8 million contract.

He carries a $17.4 million cap hit in 2024. But only $2 million of it has been guaranteed while several of his peers and even a former teammate have signed massive new contracts.

Stars Amon-Ra St. Brown ($120 million) and A.J. Brown ($96 million) cashed in with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively. But Jerry Jeudy signed a three-year, $52.5 million contract with $41 guaranteed at signing after the Broncos traded him to the Cleveland Browns.

Sutton’s contract carries $34.9 million in total guarantees.

Broncos Not Trading Courtland Sutton

Klis maintains that neither side is seeking a trade. He also lays out the case against Sutton, including Sutton’s mixed bag of production and the dead cap hit the Broncos are absorbing from cutting Russell Wilson.

Sutton ranked fourth in touchdown receptions with 10 in 2023. But he ranked 44th in receiving yards and 57th in receptions.

That hasn’t stopped teams from inquiring about Sutton’s availability.

“The #Broncos have received multiple trade inquiries on wide receiver Courtland Sutton, per sources,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on X on April 20. “The Broncos do not plan to trade Sutton, who is skipping voluntary workouts due to his contract.”

Even if Nix isn’t ready as the Broncos hope, Sutton’s absence looms large over the rest of the offseason program.

But it does seem to be all about Nix even in the early going.

“For that matter, two other Broncos’ quarterbacks, Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, could use time working with Sutton, also,” Klis wrote. “Young gun Nix, though, is whom the Broncos have pushed in all their chips.”

Bo Nix Gets ‘Fully-Guaranteed’ Broncos Contract

Nix became the first of the six 2024 draft first-round quarterbacks to sign his contract. Wage scale rules have taken some of the intrigue out of rookie signings. Nix was also the final of the first-round QBs to be drafted.

But the structure and final cost are still points of note.

“Bo Nix’s four-year, fully guaranteed deal with Denver is expected to be worth $18.61 million,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on May 10.

No other first-round quarterbacks have signed their contracts yet. Aside from Caleb Williams with the Chicago Bears, the other deals to watch could be Michael Penix Jr. of the Atlanta Falcons and J.J. McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings.

Penix was a surprise pick at No. 8 and the Falcons have Kirk Cousins in tow.

The Vikings traded up to land McCarthy, securing the No. 10 pick from the New York Jets. Still, rookie holdouts are rare after the rules changes in 2011, especially extended ones.