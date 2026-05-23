Broncos Get Strong Words About Potential Deal for 3,700-Yard All-Pro

The Denver Broncos shook up the landscape in the AFC, with the reigning No. 1 seed in the conference acquiring Jaylen Waddle in a blockbuster trade this offseason. However, there is more business, with All-Pro Marvin Mims Jr., for the Broncos to tend to.

Mims has been candid about the impact of Waddle’s arrival, both positively on the field and, potentially, negatively, when it comes to keeping the group together.

Moreover, there is an argument to be made that Mims should be among those spared.

Broncos Get Strong Words Over Marvin Mims Jr.

The Broncos have always believed in Mims, selecting him in the second round with the 63rd overall pick of the 2023 draft. He has been utilized mostly as a returner, gaining 2,421 yards on kick and punts compared to 1,202 as a receiver.

He is a two-time Pro Bowler and was a First Team All-Pro in 2024. Mims should still have a significant role as the primary returner and a superb speed/gadget option even with Waddle.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox argued for an extension in an article on May 23.

“The Denver Broncos have made a recent habit of locking in key contributors, and that trend should continue with return specialist Marvin Mims Jr. While Mims hasn’t carved out a considerable offensive role, he’s a two-time Pro Bowler as a return specialist,” Knox wrote.

“Mims didn’t earn Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors this past season, but he produced a league-high 452 punt-return yards with one return touchdown.”

Mims, a member of the All-Rookie team, has 3,773 all-purpose yards.

That is 20th in the league since he entered, per Stathead. He is also one of five players in the NFL with at least 1 kick return TD and 1 punt return TD since Week 1, 2023. Only Charlie Jones and Rashid Shaheed have multiple TDs in either category. None have multiple TDs in both metrics.

Marvin Mims Gets Blunt Take on Future

Mims’ own candidness about his situation in Denver was enough. Still, the reality of his contract situation is not lost on anyone from the outside looking in in the wake of the Broncos’ trade for Waddle this offseason.

Altitude’s Rachel Vigil named Mims among the “important” and “bigger names” on the roster “with a contract on the line for the Broncos.”

He is the one of two former Pro Bowlers on the roster, joining tight end Evan Engram.

Not all of the situations Vigil listed are dire. Some are because the Broncos have already planned for the future, like at cornerback, wherer Riley Moss and Ja’Quan McMillian could both face competiton from 2025 first-round pick Jahdae Barron.

Broncos Clear About WR Trade

Offensively, Mims was already operating behind top target Courltand Sutton, as well as complementary options in Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin.

Waddle’s presence only exacerbates the issue for Mims.

There is a long way to go before the regular season, but the Broncos have expressed no interest in trading anyone from their group of wideouts. Time will tell if that changes, but it is good news for Mims at this stage of the offseason.

“We really like those pieces,” Broncos general manager George Paton said, per The Denver Post’s Luca Evans in March. “And they’re all going to help us.

“We really like it. And so why would we build up this room and trade someone right now?”