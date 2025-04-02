Versatile All-Pro Planning to Join Broncos QB Bo Nix: Report

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos could get a breakout from Marvin Mims Jr. in 2025.

Mims is getting a head start in 2025 and plans on doing so alongside the Broncos’ young quarterback.

“He and Courtland Sutton are going to get together and do some receiver training,’’ Marvin Mims Sr. said, per The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson on April 1. “I know he wants to get with Bo and throw the ball around and stuff like that. … They’ll work on route running and all that kind of stuff.”

Mims had 39 catches for 503 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2024.

The Broncos have shown notable restraint about addressing their running back and wide receiver, especially considering how aggressive they were with linebacker, safety, and tight end in free agency.

However, Broncos head coach Sean Payton has offered several clues about their plans for the draft and free agency afterward.

Marvin Mims Showed Connection With Bo Nix in ‘Joker’-Type Role for Broncos

Mims could factor into both the backfield and receiver equations after doing so last season. Payton has often spoken about his mismatch-finding option – the “Joker” – and how it is a running back or tight end but not a receiver.

However, Mims logged 39 snaps in the Broncos’ backfield in 2024 after seeing just two as a rookie, per Pro Football Focus.

Mims rushed 13 times for 42 yards.

There is a difference in Mims’ usage compared to what Payton describes for his “Jokers.”

“They have to be elite receivers that play tight end or running back, and then you get the matchups,” Payton told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 5. “Because you’re getting 2-high defense, and you have to work the inside.”

Mims – who is listed on the Broncos’ official website at 5-foot-11 and 182 pounds – did not traverse across the middle of the field for Nix often, per NFL NextGen Stats.

Marvin Mims Navigated ‘Frustration’ in 2024

Mims will reprise his role as a returner in 2025. Moreover, the NFL’s new rule moving touchbacks to the 35-yard line could lead to more kickoffs.

That is good news for Mims, whose father said dealt with “frustration” due to lack of opportunity.

“The frustration is just opportunity,’’ Mims Sr. said, per Tomasson. “He just wants an opportunity to get the ball in his hands and make a play, so that’s where the frustration comes from. There was nothing you can do about it if they kick it out of the end zone. What can you do?”

Mims went from 19 kick returns as a rookie to 26 in his sophomore season. However, his punt return opportunities dropped from 15 to seven.

How much of that is due to his increased role in the offense, or if he will do more, is unclear.

Mims is a two-time Pro Bowler as a return specialist. The Broncos could find removing him from that role challenging. That is, unless he requests it or proves himself otherwise indispensable to Nix and the Broncos offense.

The Broncos signed Trent Sherfield in free agency this offseason. He is primarily a special-teams player but not a returner. The Broncos have also explored other veteran options.

Their actions could speak volumes about Mims becoming a high-volume receiver in 2025.