Broncos Urged to Add 1,700-Yard RB Compared to NFL All-Pro

There were few moments in the college football season more electric than what Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo put together against Texas in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

Skattebo’s final line in that game was something to behold. He finished with 284 yards of total offense and 3 touchdowns — 2 rushing and 1 passing — that included 143 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns along with 8 receptions for 99 yards in a 39-31 double overtime loss.

That game also did wonders for Skattebo’s draft stock. He’s now projected as a third or fourth round pick, where the Denver Broncos could select him for maximum value in the 2025 NFL draft.

Bleacher Report’s Dame Parson called Skattebo a “bigger and more physical Kyren Williams” in his pre-draft evaluation. Williams was an NFL All-Pro in 2023 with the Los Angeles Rams and has rushed for over 1,100 yards each of the last 2 seasons — a stretch in which he’s also scored 31 touchdowns.

“Skattebo is a tough, gritty and physical runner,” Parson wrote. “He projects in the NFL as a rotational RB with an incredible motor and a desire to continue moving forward. His value as a receiver and blocker will ensure he sees the field.”

Power Four Transfer Thrust Skattebo Into Spotlight

Skattebo started his college career at FCS Sacramento State — his only offer out of Rio Linda (California) High School. He was named Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year and an FCS All-American in 2022 after putting up 1,762 yards of total offense and 11 touchdowns — 7 rushing, 3 receiving and 1 passing.

Skattebo bet on himself and transferred to Arizona State, where he had 1,199 yards of total offense and 11 touchdowns in 2023. In 2024, Skattebo had over 2,000 yards of total offense and 11 touchdowns, including 1,711 rushing yards. It was the third consecutive season in which Skattebo had at least one touchdown rushing, receiving and passing.

Following his breakout season, Skattebo was named All-Big 12, All-American and finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting.

Broncos Have Big Decision Looming in First Round

The Broncos will be one of the more fascinating teams to watch when the first round of the NFL draft goes down on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Picking at No. 2o overall after making the postseason for the first time since the 2015 season, the Broncos have their most pressing needs on the offensive side of the ball — specifically at running back and tight end.

While Broncos fans may want the team to draft Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round, the better value might be to take one of the projected first round tight ends in Penn State’s Tyler Warren or Michigan’s Colston Loveland and add a running back like Skattebo or North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton in the later rounds.

An even more intriguing option for the Broncos might be to swap that first round pick for an elite wide receiver and build for the future around Bo Nix. To that end, they might explore a trade for disgruntled New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who was the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and has started his career with 3 consecutive seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards.