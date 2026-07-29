Bo Nix Causes Stir With ‘Big News’ During Broncos Training Camp

The Denver Broncos were back on the practice field, marking their first session of training camp, and quarterback Bo Nix was understandably a center of attention.

It was not just because Nix is the Broncos’ starting QB, which would be reason enough under normal circumstances. It was because Nix’s participation in camp has been a looming flashpoint since he had two procedures to repair and clean up the area around a broken bone in his ankle.

On Wednesday, Nix looked as much like his usual self as was possible at this stage.

Broncos’ Bo Nix Turns Heads on Day 1 of Training Camp

Nix suffered the injury in the Broncos’ win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Playoffs. Nix missed the Broncos’ subsequent loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

However, all parties have insisted that Nix would be ready for camp, and he certainly was.

“Big news,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens posted on X on July 29. “Bo Nix participated in team period for the first time this year during the Broncos’ first acclimation practice of training camp.”

“Bo Nix looked sharp during the Broncos first practice of training camp [hands raised emoji],” DNVR Broncos posted on X on July 29, along with a clip of Nix connecting with new wide receiver Jaylen Waddle during the session.

KOA’s Ryan Edwards echoed those sentiments and said it was “great” seeing Nix.

CBS News Colorado’s Romi Bean said Nix’s connection to Waddle was one of the “Things we love to see.”

Nix also had a pass to two-time Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram, which Stevens described as a “beauty,” further bolstering faith in Nix, his previously balky ankle, and, ultimately, the Broncos’ offense.

With the changes for the Broncos’ offense, having their QB1 under center is paramount.

Sean Payton Gets Honest About Bo Nix Amid Major Change

Broncos head coach Sean Payton was among those insisting Nix would be full-go for training camp, and he expressed satisfaction with where the QB is at this point and his “next step.”

“The next step was kind of cliché. He just finished winning 14 games and having a really good season. Now, do I think he’s going to continue to improve? Yes. I am pleased with the shape he’s in. And the timeline, relative to everything we’ve discussed injury-wise, is falling into place. It’s good to have him back out there in the team periods,” Payton told reporters on July 29.

“I think there’s certain areas for us, offensively, that can help with the quarterback: a consistent run game throughout the year. There’s some things that we can do to help him. So, we’re off and getting started.”

Notably, in addition to a new wide receiver in Waddle, Nix and the Broncos offense also have a new play-caller in Davis Webb.

Payton noted that the biggest difference will come on game days, not training camp practices.

Nix and Webb must get on the same page as much as possible since it will be some time before the Broncos face a true test in a game. For that reason alone, having Nix back to full participation is indeed good news for the Broncos.