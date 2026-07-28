Broncos Finalize Decision on Sean Payton’s Coaching Staff

The Denver Broncos tied up a loose end for Sean Payton and the coaching staff, specifically with ex-San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks player Michael Wilhoite.

Wilhoite was a member of the Broncos’ coaching staff before an arrest for allegedly punching a police officer at Denver International Airport led to his firing. However, Wilhoite was cleared of criminal wrongdoing, clearing the path for his return to the Broncos.

After a delay following speculation, Wilhoite has officially rejoined the Broncos.

Michael Wilhoite Rejoins Broncos Coaching Staff

Wilhoite joined the Broncos as part of Payton’s staff in 2023. The Broncos fired him in March 2025 following his arrest in February. Wilhoite got the good news about his criminal case in June and is now back in Denver in an official capacity.

“Showing a willingness to forgive, the Denver Broncos have officially rehired Michael Wilhoite as an assistant coach, a source tells 9NEWS, which reported on the possibility of his return,” 9News’ Mike Klis wrote on X on July 27. “Wilhoite is now employed as a defensive assistant. He had been fired March 5, 2025 by the Broncos after he allegedly slugged a police officer as part of a parking dispute at Denver International Airport on Feb. 23, 2025.

“Wilhoite, 39, was initially issued three formal charges — second-degree assault on a police officer, obstruction of a police officer and criminal mischief.”

Despite his criminal charges being dropped, Wilhoite still faces a civil matter.

Klis continued: “As for the civil documents filed back in February in Denver District Court and obtained by 9NEWS Investigates, the police officer involved, Jesus Galvan Chavez, the lawsuit alleges Wilhoite ‘committed tortious acts .., giving rise to the complaint,’ and also engaged in an ‘act of pushing, shoving, punching, and/or striking’ Chavez that caused bodily injury, ‘including trauma and damage to plaintiff’s jaw, hip, and left lower and upper extremities.’”

Michael Wilhoite Not Out of Woods

Chavez is seeking recompensation for injuries, damages, and legal fees, though the final amount of the request is to be determined. Wilhoite “denies” all of Chavez’s allegations against him of “tortious or otherwise wrongful conduct.”

Wilhoite also argued that the officer lacked “sufficient information and knowledge to form a belief as to the truth or veracity of the allegations,” per Klis.

Wilhoite’s legal team also does not believe Chavez is entitled to any recompensation.

The two sides are discussing a possible settlement. They have a mediation session scheduled for December 22, serving as the de facto deadline. If there is no settlement by then, their next court date is in March 2027.

Broncos Have Lingering Legal Matters to Sort Through

Wilhoite is not the only Broncos member who is navigating issues through the courts. Outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper is also dealing with one. His stems from an alleged domestic dispute with a former girlfriend.

Cooper is present for the start of Broncos training camp, but it is unclear how much he will participate.

He and the Broncos agreed he would stay away during mandatory minicamp.

Wilhoite’s return to the Broncos is a promising sign for Cooper, presuming he can also avoid legal repercussions. But they will not get a resolution to his situation any time soon, which only clouds their outlook.