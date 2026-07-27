Broncos Get Clear Warning Over Critical Offseason Change

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos will clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular-season opener. One of the two teams’ offseason coaching decisions is expected to swing the AFC West in 2026.

Both teams will have new offensive coordinators, though the Chiefs are enjoying a reunion.

There are far more unknowns about the Broncos’ switch, despite their new OC spending the past three seasons.

Ex-NFL Scout Warns Broncos, AFC West About Chiefs

Payton and the Broncos could face a vintage version of the Chiefs. They are expected to have quarterback Patrick Mahomes under center come Week 1. That is despite his tearing his ACL late last season.

And yet, it is not Mahomes’ return to health. Instead, OC Eric Bienemy’s return could be the difference-maker. He is coming off a one-year stint as the Chicago Bears’ running back coach.

Former NFL scout Bucky Brooks picked it as the “offseason move that could tilt” the division.

“The offense has lacked consistency, discipline and attention to detail without its former coordinator. Kansas City fielded the league’s top scoring attack during Bieniemy’s last season with the team in 2022; over the past three campaigns, the Chiefs have finished 15th, 15th and 21st. Bieniemy’s ‘tough love’ approach clearly resonated with many players in K.C., leading to better performance and production from the unit,” Brooks wrote on July 26.

“The former NFL running back’s experience and expertise with the ground game helped Reid maintain a more balanced play-calling style, instead of relying too heavily on Patrick Mahomes’ magical playmaking skills. And seeing how Mahomes is coming back from a torn ACL/LCL, it’s wise to give him as much support as possible. Given the significant decline in the offense’s production without Bieniemy on the sideline, the return of the veteran assistant could help the Chiefs bounce back from a 6-11 season.”

The Broncos swept the Chiefs last season, including a 22-19 victory over Mahomes’ crew in Week 11. Still, the Chiefs are exponentially better with the two-time MVP, Mahomes, under center than not.

Broncos OC Davis Webb Lands on Watchlist

The Broncos hope Davis Webb taking over of the play-calling duties from Payton will elevate quarterback Bo Nix and the offense. The unit finished 10th overall but was 14th in scoring last season. Webb landed on The Athletic’s list of assistants “who could break out.”

“At the NFL Scouting Combine in February, league people said Webb is sharp and extremely confident taking on offensive play calling for the first time,” The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue wrote on July 21. “The pressure of having meticulous head coach Sean Payton also in the headset is no small thing, but those people believe Webb, who has drawn head coaching interest, is more than up to the challenge.”

There are some questions about how long a leash Payton will afford Webb.

ESPN’s Jeff Legwold noted it is a “significant change” for Payton. He has operated as the play-caller for the duration of his head-coaching career so far.

“How Payton and Webb work together in their weekly construction of the game plan and their efficiency on game day remains to be seen,” Legwold wrote on July 23. “Payton has said he wants the offense to operate more quickly in and out of the huddle and desires more consistency in the run game.”

Webb will have eyes on him as much as anyone during the Broncos’ training camp.