Broncos Legend Offers Strong Reaction to Evan Engram Signing

The Denver Broncos checked yet another box on their list of offseason needs. After Broncos head coach Sean Payton followed through securing the defensive “middle”, he found his “joker” Evan Engram.

Engram, the former Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants tight end, put up numbers comparable to his new Broncos teammates by himself in 2024.

Broncos legend Ed McCaffrey was elated with the signing and the Broncos’ offseason.

“WINNING! I know there is no official scorecard for the NFL’s ‘legal tampering’ period but it certainly seems the ⁦@Broncos⁩ are crushing it!” McCaffrey posted on X on March 12. “Welcome to Mile High Evan Engram! #BroncosCountry”

“Excited for Evan Engram agreeing to a 2 year deal with the @Broncos,” Engram’s agent, Mike McCartney, posted on X on March 12, tagging the tight end.

Engram caught 47 passes for 365 yards and 1 touchdown in 2024.

The incumbent Broncos Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull, and Nate Adkins combined for a 46-455-5 line. Engram had a down year in 2024. He had 963 yards and 4 TDs on 114 receptions during the 2023 season.

“I would say we need a ‘joker,’” Payton told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” in February. “They have to be elite receivers that play tight end or running back, and then you get the matchups. And we had quite a few of them here, because you’re getting 2-high defense, and you have to work the inside.”

Evan Engram Contract Details Emerge

Initial reports about Engram’s signing only mentioned that the two-time Pro Bowler was signing a two-year deal. 9News’ Mike Klis relayed the financial details.

“9NEWS has learned the two-year deal is worth $23 million ($11.5 million per year) with $16.5 million fully guaranteed,” Klis wrote on March 12. “2025: $8 million signing bonus. $2.99 million salary, $510,000 roster bonus. Total: $11.5 million (fully guaranteed). 2026: $10.99 million salary ($5 million fully guaranteed). $510,000 per game roster bonus. Total: $11.5 million ($5 million guaranteed).”

The Broncos have spent heavily this offseason, but they got Engram at a relative bargain.

“Broncos landed Evan Engram on a VERY favorable contract too,” DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens posted on X on March 12.

Per Stathead, Engram ranks fifth in receiving yards since entering the league with 4,922 yards. He trails only Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, George Kittle, and Zach Ertz. He ranks 11th in touchdowns in that same span.

Evan Engram Signing ‘Even Sweeter’ for Broncos

Klis noted the “whirlwind” that was Engram’s free agency following his release from the Jaguars on March 7. It included a potentially dangerous (for the Broncos) trip to visit another AFC West team looking to sign him.

Evans met with the Los Angeles Chargers after stopping in Denver to speak with the Broncos.

The Engram whirlwind:

Sunday night dinner at Shanahan's with Broncos coaches.

Monday visit/physical at Broncos headquarters.

Late Monday night fly to Los Angeles.

Tuesday visit and physical w/Chargers.

Tuesday night redeye flight home to Atlanta.

Tuesday night redeye flight home to Atlanta.

Wednesday make decision. Broncos.

“What makes the Evan Engram signing even sweeter for the Broncos?” Stevens said in another post. “They beat out the Chargers to sign him.”

The Chargers beat the Broncos in both meetings in 2024, LA’s first season under head coach Jim Harbaugh. One game even featured a historic fair catch free kick after gunner Tremon Smith interfered with the return.

Payton was displeased with the entire sequence.

Harbaugh spoke about how he had always wanted to succeed at such an attempt. He had done so in previous stops with the San Francisco 49ers and even at the collegiate level.