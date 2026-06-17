Broncos Get Strong Words About Trade for Former First-Round Pick Amid $41M Bill

The Denver Broncos have something after their trade with the Miami Dolphins for Jaylen Waddle that quarterback Bo Nix felt they lacked over the past two seasons.

That is encouraging, given the investment the Broncos have made in Waddle.

As the Broncos hold their mandatory minicamp, feedback over their offseason blockbuster continues to paint a clear picture about the deal and how it has been received by rival organizations around the league.

Rival Execs Get Honest About Broncos’ Trade for Jaylen Waddle

ESPN released a list of the “best moves” from the offseason, and it included the Broncos’ trade for Waddle, which had been on Denver’s wishlist dating back to the 2025 trade deadline.

The Broncos surrendered a trio of draft picks, including the 30th overall pick of the 2026 draft, in the deal with the Dolphins for Waddle and a fourth-round pick, which they used to select offensive lineman Kage Casey.

That Waddle has been “highly impressive” during the offseason program is promising.

“The move just makes a lot of sense for them because of the player fit. He’s perfect for Sean; a good route runner who can get in and out of his breaks in the short-to-intermediate area and can also get loose deep,” an unnamed rival NFL personnel executive, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on June 16. “They gave up a lot for him, but they targeted a player they needed and made it happen.”

Fowler called Waddle an “ideal fit” for Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s offense, which improved from 19th to 10th overall, but dropped from 10th to 14th in scoring in 2025.

“Evaluators also noted that Waddle’s reasonable contract — Denver owes the 27-year-old around $41.2 million over the next two years — enhanced the trade value,” Fowler added about the franchise-altering deal.

Jaylen Waddle Turning Heads in Denver

Waddle has only begun to work with Nix on the field, with the QB recovering from offseason ankle surgery before participating in mandatory minicamp. However, he has already made a strong impression.

Nix pointed to the “element of explosiveness” that he believes the Broncos have “lacked” during his time with the club.

Waddle, the sixth overall pick by the Dolphins in 2021, adds that.

“We’ve had plenty of explosive plays. Plenty of points, all that kind of stuff. We’ve made great strides, but there’s a level of explosiveness that a guy like that adds,” Nix told reporters on June 16, calling Waddle a “weapon” and citing his “one-and-done” ability.

“That’s, I think, what we’ve all been out here watching and sort of really enjoying watching, just see him get out here, move and run around. And you just can’t replace speed, and that’s just what he brings to the table. And he’s extremely fast with the ball in his hands. Looked like he doesn’t really slow down to make cuts, which is pretty tough to do for a fast guy.”

Jaylen Waddle Sees Leadership Qualities in Bo Nix

Nix believes Waddle will take some pressure and attention (and touches) from the Broncos’ other receivers, while also helping the defense with his explosiveness to score at any time.

Likewise, Waddle has gotten a positive impression of Nix so far.

“Bo is definitely competitive. He loves talking ball, he loves just being around, being around the guys. I think he’s going to be a great leader. I can just see the traits from him, just day to day and everything,” Waddle told media members on June 4.

“If he sees something, he’s going to tell me about it. And then, we kind of pick each other’s brains and try to get on the same page as best we can.”