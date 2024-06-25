‘Bold’ 2024 Season Prediction Would Bode Well for Broncos’ Bo Nix

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is under the microscope.

After a tumultuous 2023 season saw the relationship with quarterback and big 2022 trade acquisition Russell Wilson deteriorate beyond repair, Payton has been rejuvenated by a retooled roster headlined by a trio of projects at QB.

Incumbent Jarrett Stidham has been steady by all accounts during the offseason program. And 2023 trade pickup Zach Wilson has shown the talent and foibles that have him in this position.

They may both be looking up the depth chart at Bo Nix though, and for good reason.

“Sean Payton staked his reputation on the NCAA’s all-time single-season completion percentage leader,” Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr wrote on June 20. “Nix is smart, mature and can process at a fast clip. Payton will want to get him through the rigors of the NFL learning curve as soon as possible.”

In one of his “100 bold predictions for the 2024 season,” Orr predicted that Nix would win the job “outright.”

Does Bo Nix already possess what is arguably the most important trait for a successful QB?#BroncosCountry@markschlereth | @MikeEvans1043 pic.twitter.com/6Btj8bQxNS — Denver Sports 104.3 (@DenSports1043) June 25, 2024

Nix is the highest-drafted quarterback Payton has ever had as a rookie. Nix also projects as the best fit in Payton’s offense among the incoming rookie quarterbacks from Broncos legend Mark Schlereth on “The Jim Rome Show” on June 19

He has also lived up to his billing as a quick processor with picking the offense up.

Sean Payton Gets Honest About Bo Nix’s Performance at Broncos Minicamp

“We gave them a lot,” Payton told reporters on June 12. “Of course, Jarrett’s a year further along relative to understanding it. But the two younger guys – and I say the two younger guys, the two new players both Zach and Bo – man, there was a lot of install um in a short period of time.

“Realistically, in the season you spend a week on one plan. And in here [minicamp], we’re moving Overall, though it’s what we saw and what we evaluated and that’s encouraging.”

Many evaluators viewed Nix as a potential fit for Payton’s system during the pre-draft process. Some even made comparisons to former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees with whom Payton won his lone Super Bowl as a head coach.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. said in March Payton would see “a lot” of similarities between the two QBs.

“Their personalities are different,” Payton told media members on June 4. “We’re looking for similarities, so I would say mentally. He [Nix] wants to know as much as fast as he can. He’s the son of a coach. Now, Drew wasn’t necessarily the son of a coach. But this group of quarterbacks in general are kind of like gym rats.

“There’s maybe a maturity level because, again, he’s [Nix] played 61 games. And when we got Drew, it was off of his rookie contract um coming off an injury. So, yeah. He locates the ball well he’s accurate and I think Drew was.”

Broncos Punter Ominously Predicted to Lead League

As with any rookie quarterback, there could be rough spots for Nix and the Broncos if he does win the job right away. Perhaps factoring that in, Orr also predicted that Broncos punter Riley Dixon would lead the league.

“Dixon, the Broncos’ punter, will boot the ball 97 times in 2024,” Orr wrote.

Former Saints punter Thomas Morstead led the league with 99 boots for the New York Jets last season with Bryce Baringer of the New England Patriots right behind him with 98.

Dixon was sixth with 79 punts last season and would beat his old career high of 89 punts – set during his rookie season – if Orr’s prediction comes to fruition. Orr did accurately predict that the Russell Wilson era would end in his 2023 edition.