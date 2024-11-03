Broncos’ Bo Nix, Courtland Sutton Share Notable Career 1st vs Ravens [WATCH]

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos cut into the Baltimore Ravens’ lead with a rather unusual play.

After showing off a trick play featuring a pass from wide receiver Courtland Sutton to fullback Michael Burton against the Carolina Panthers in Week 8 – which he later had to defend — Broncos head coach Sean Payton went back to the well.

This time, Payton dialed up a pass from Sutton to Nix, marking the latter’s first receiving touchdown of his career.

“Courtland Sutton is 2 of 2 passing, 30 yards, 1 TD on season for perfect 158.3 passer rating,” 9News’ Mike Klis posted on X on November 3 in reaction.

The play also marked Sutton’s first career touchdown pass. It is the fourth pass of his career.

Broncos’ Bo Nix Joins Teammate, Former Super Bowl QB With TD Grab

Nix’s touchdown reception is the second by a quarterback this season. Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff scored on a pass from wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints is technically the last to do it before Goff, per Stathead.

But Hill, who rose to prominence under Payton, is more of a hybrid offensive player than an actual quarterback.

Before Hill, it was Broncos backup quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson caught his touchdown in Week 4 of the 2022 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers from then-New York Jets teammate and wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

One other QB has caught a pass this season: Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

He caught his in the Chiefs’ season-opener against the Ravens, though it came on a deflected pass that he threw.

There have been 439 quarterbacks to catch a pass since 1933. But only 61 of them have caught a touchdown pass, putting Nix in a rather exclusive club at what is already the game’s most critical position.

Broncos Fall Into Early Hole vs Ravens Despite Strong Start From Bo Nix

Nix and the Broncos got off to an ominous start in Week 9 versus the Ravens, leaving themselves with a two-score deficit at halftime.

The rookie’s numbers were not bad – 60% completion for 159 yards. But Nix had 0 touchdowns with 1 interception, and the pick occurred on the Broncos offense’s second play from scrimmage on a pass intended for wideout Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

Nix threw the ball too high and Humphrey deflected it to Ravens safety Ar’Darius Washington.

Nix and the Broncos are 5-3 and have gone 5-1 since their 0-2 start. But the Ravens in Week 9 and the Chiefs in Week 10 present a pair of gut-check games for the young Broncos.

Nix has been okay, but the Broncos will need to rally to overcome what became a 31-10 deficit early in the third quarter. Notably, the Broncos had run the ball 22 times for 75 yards which includes Burton’s two carries that netted a one-yard loss.

Starting tailback Javonte Williams had 10 carries for 37 yards in the first half.

Nix, the Broncos’ second-leading rusher this season, added 29 yards on five carries. Perhaps leaning into the ground game with those two can get the Broncos back on track.