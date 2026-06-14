Broncos Floated as Stefon Diggs Landing Spot Amid Team Ties After Good News

The Denver Broncos may have addressed their biggest need with their trade for Jaylen Waddle, but general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton could still stand to stack the deck even further with someone like Stefon Diggs.

Diggs is no stranger to off-field concerns. But he was recently able to put his latest hiccup behind him at no further inconvenience.

That bodes well for Diggs and any team that may be interested, such as the Broncos.

Broncos Among Speculative Potential Stefon Diggs Landing Spots

CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani listed the Broncos among the potential landing spots for Diggs following his recent good news, calling them “an interesting landing spot.”

“There, he could reunite with his former teammate in Davis Webb,” Dajani wrote on June 12, acknwlding the Broncos’ trade for Waddle, but adding, “Bo Nix’s weaponry could be better. Adding a reliable target like Diggs could be something that helps Denver get over the hump and back to the Super Bowl.”

Notably, Webb compared Waddle to what Diggs brought to the Bills when they were teammates.

“He’s [Waddle] good. He’s a really good player. Kind of–there’s some similarities, when I was with Josh Allen going into Year 3, similar to Bo going into Year 3, and we traded for Stefon Diggs,” Webb told reporters on June 11.

“That was a good year. That was a good two-year run in 2021 when I was together with them. Just seeing the growth from both players that time.”

Dajani pointed to Diggs’ comments about nearly joining the Broncos last offseason.

“I was just thinking about it overall,” Diggs told reporters in February. “Bo Nix is a hell of a quarterback. But I think Sean Payton, I got a lot of respect for him as a play caller. He does all the right s*** all the time.

“It was more so like just they had a good situation. They had a great organization. Winning organization as well.”

Diggs ultimately signed with the New England Patriots and head coach Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel suggested that the Patriots are set at wideout following Diggs’ release and their other offseason moves, which include trades for A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs. That is one less team the Broncos could need to beat out for Diggs, if they pursued him.

The Broncos have Courtland Sutton starring alongside Waddle, with youngsters Marvin Mims, Pat Bryant, and Troy Franklin on hand in support.

Still, adding Diggs would officially stack an already talented Broncos wide receiver room.

Stefon Diggs Gets More Good News

Diggs has a history of off-field distractions, which could serve as a significant red flag for the Broncos amid their current tribulations with outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper. Diggs’ issues bled into a trial for an alleged assault and subsequent investigation by the NFL.

However, Diggs was found not guilty in court.

He later saw the NFL end its investigation, concluding insignificant evidence to support his accuser’s claims or a punishment, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter on June 12.

Diggs is coming off resurgent season with the Patriots, tallying 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and 4 touchdowns. He had one injury-shortened, but impactful, season with the Houston Texans before that, and spent multiple seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings.

Diggs was originally a fifth-round pick by the Vikings in 2015.

Diggs is a four-time Pro Bowler and 2020 First Team All-Pro. He was on a three-year, $63.5 million contract with the Patriots before they cut him this offseason.

Diggs has $149.5 million in career earnings. He is in a position to accept a lesser offer to land with a contender. The Broncos project as just that. They came within 3 points of defeating the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game last season.