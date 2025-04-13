Hi, Subscriber

Broncos Pro Bowler Has ‘Tone Shift’ Ahead of Offseason Program

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Sean Payton, Denver Broncos
Getty
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks with reporters at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

The Denver Broncos will address their veteran players seeking new contracts following the 2025 draft, meaning players like Courtland Sutton must wait longer before they gain clarity about their respective situations.

Sutton’s situation, in particular, is of note. He sat out the start of the Broncos’ voluntary offseason program in 2024 while seeking a new deal. Instead, his contract was restructured.

This offseason, the 2019 Pro Bowler is expected to attend the program, and with good reason.

“My team has had a really good conversation with the guys up there in the front office, and I think it’s working in the right direction,” Sutton told the Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel in comments published on April 12. “I’m open and optimistic about the fact that I’ll be able to be here for the rest of my career.”

Sutton, who turns 30 in October, caught 81 passes for 1,038 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2024, one season after posting a career-high 10 TDs with former starting QB Russell Wilson.

The Broncos replaced Wilson with Bo Nix, who went on to have a historic rookie campaign.

“Man, going into the offseason knowing, ‘this is going to be our quarterback of the future — being able to build on that and having that consistency and that foundation already set going into the offseason is amazing,” Sutton told Gabriel.

Courtland Sutton Changes Tone, Avoids 2024 Repeat

Courtland Sutton, Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

GettyCourtland Sutton #14 and Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Browns.

Gabriel pointed to the 2024 offseason, when Sutton last attempted to renegotiate his four-year, $60 million contract.

“That’s a substantial tone shift and change in approach from a year ago, when Sutton skipped all of the Broncos’ voluntary offseason work,” Gabriel wrote. “When he reported to a mandatory minicamp in June — the only portion of the offseason he could have been fined for missing — he called contract talks between himself and the only organization he’s ever played for a ‘stalemate.’

Then, Sutton telegraphed his plans to skip some of the offseason program.

“Obviously, it’s something that has been … conversed about,” Sutton told reporters in June 2024. “My team and I have been in contact with the guys upstairs to handle all of that stuff. And we kind of going back and forth trying to figure out the best way to kind of find a middle ground for the situation.

“We are at a stalemate in a sense. But I have confidence and faith that the right thing will be done.”

The Broncos reworked Sutton’s deal, giving him an additional $1.5 million in guaranteed money, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero in July 2024. There was also an understanding between the two sides that they would come back to the table this offseason.

That was likely the first good-faith step.

“Ultimately, you just want to know you’re working in the right direction,” Sutton told Gabriel. “I think they see and have seen what I’ve brought to the team.”

Broncos Brass Sold on Courtland Sutton

Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

GettyCourtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos celebrates against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton brushed aside any sense of urgency around Sutton’s contract situation, noting that general manager George Paton would handle it accordingly. The head coach did acknowledge Sutton’s 2024 campaign and the Broncos’ desire to retain him.

“We felt like he had a real good season,” Payton told reporters in February. “He’s important to what we’re doing.”

Paton expressed similar thoughts on Sutton.

“Courtland’s one of our guys. Team captain,” Paton told reporters in February. “I’ve said this for a couple years in a row: We want him here. We’ll have those discussions at the right time. We’ll meet with his agent here like we always do with all the agents.”

Sutton is hardly alone. 2024 Pro Bowler Nik Bonitto and second-team All-Pro Zach Allen, among others, are also in the final years of their respective deals.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

Read More
, ,

Denver Broncos Players

Kris Abrams-Draine's headshot K. Abrams-Draine
Nate Adkins's headshot N. Adkins
Zach Allen's headshot Z. Allen
Tyler Badie's headshot T. Badie
Levelle Bailey's headshot L. Bailey
Michael Bandy's headshot M. Bandy
Garett Bolles's headshot G. Bolles
Nik Bonitto's headshot N. Bonitto
Michael Burton's headshot M. Burton
K.J. Cloyd's headshot K. Cloyd
Jonathon Cooper's headshot J. Cooper
Frank Crum's headshot F. Crum
Sam Ehlinger's headshot S. Ehlinger
Jonah Elliss's headshot J. Elliss
Evan Engram's headshot E. Engram
Audric Estime's headshot A. Estime
Andrew Farmer's headshot A. Farmer
Alex Forsyth's headshot A. Forsyth
Mitchell Fraboni's headshot M. Fraboni
Troy Franklin's headshot T. Franklin
Sam Franklin's headshot S. Franklin
John Franklin-Myers's headshot J. Franklin-Myers
Nick Gargiulo's headshot N. Gargiulo
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Matt Haack's headshot M. Haack
Matt Henningsen's headshot M. Henningsen
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Jordan Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Brandon Jones's headshot B. Jones
D.J. Jones's headshot D. Jones
Devon Key's headshot D. Key
Lucas Krull's headshot L. Krull
P.J. Locke's headshot P. Locke
Wil Lutz's headshot W. Lutz
Damarri Mathis's headshot D. Mathis
Tanner McCalister's headshot T. McCalister
Mike McGlinchey's headshot M. McGlinchey
Jaleel McLaughlin's headshot J. McLaughlin
Ja'Quan McMillian's headshot J. McMillian
Quinn Meinerz's headshot Q. Meinerz
Jordan Miller's headshot J. Miller
Marvin Mims's headshot M. Mims
Riley Moss's headshot R. Moss
Quinton Newsome's headshot Q. Newsome
Bo Nix's headshot B. Nix
Alex Palczewski's headshot A. Palczewski
Matt Peart's headshot M. Peart
A.T. Perry's headshot A. Perry
Ben Powers's headshot B. Powers
Malcolm Roach's headshot M. Roach
Drew Sanders's headshot D. Sanders
Trent Sherfield's headshot T. Sherfield
Will Sherman's headshot W. Sherman
Alex Singleton's headshot A. Singleton
JL Skinner's headshot J. Skinner
Keidron Smith's headshot K. Smith
Jarrett Stidham's headshot J. Stidham
Justin Strnad's headshot J. Strnad
Pat Surtain's headshot P. Surtain
Courtland Sutton's headshot C. Sutton
Reese Taylor's headshot R. Taylor
Calvin Throckmorton's headshot C. Throckmorton
Dondrea Tillman's headshot D. Tillman
Adam Trautman's headshot A. Trautman
Delarrin Turner-Yell's headshot D. Turner-Yell
Eyioma Uwazurike's headshot E. Uwazurike
Devaughn Vele's headshot D. Vele
Blake Watson's headshot B. Watson
Luke Wattenberg's headshot L. Wattenberg
Thomas Yassmin's headshot T. Yassmin

Latest Broncos News Alerts

Sam Franklin : Signs one-year deal in Denver

The Broncos signed Franklin to a one-year contract Tuesday, Jon Heath of USA Today reports. Franklin, who spent the first five years of his NFL career in Carolina, suited up for 10 regular-season games with the Panthers in 2024. He played 236 snaps on special teams and just four snaps on defense in that span. Now, the 29-year-old safety will compete for a similar role in Denver.

Comments

Broncos Pro Bowler Has ‘Tone Shift’ Ahead of Offseason Program

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x