Broncos Projected to Land Amon-Ra St. Brown Clone With Championship Pedigree

The Denver Broncos have openly admitted their interest in the upcoming rookie draft class of running backs and have avoided the free agent market. However, the Broncos also need a wide receiver, and former Ohio State Buckeyes star Emeka Egbuka could fit.

A key contributor to the Buckeyes’ 2024 National Championship run, Egbuka posted his second career 1,000-yard campaign en route to the title.

The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner projected the Broncos to draft Egbuka No. 20 overall.

“One of my favorite players in this class, Egbuka is this year’s version of Amon-Ra St. Brown — a fearless competitor who was a difference-maker from Day 1 inside one of the country’s best programs,” Baumgardner wrote on April 7. “As far as I’m concerned, he’d qualify as the “Joker” weapon Sean Payton wants.”

Pro Football Network’s Dalton Miller also compared Egbuka to the Detroit Lions star.

“Egbuka has the natural play strength, frame, and technical detail to play on the outside at both outside designations. However, his skill set would be best utilized in the slot, allowing him full freedom to operate as the route-running savant he is,” Miller wrote on January 20. “Egbuka’s lackluster top-end explosiveness theoretically limits his ceiling.

“He’s in a similar mold to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has rounded into one of the most dangerous pass-catchers in the league.”

Emeka Egbuka Could Fill Void in ‘Interior Triangle’ for Broncos

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein also called Egbuka a “fluid athlete.” Zierrlein noted Egbuka’s usage as a slot option at Ohio State and compared him to former Buckeyes teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Smith-Njigba, now of the Seattle Seahawks, earned his first Pro Bowl trip in 2024.

“Egbuka runs his routes with tempo and pace. He does a nice job of influencing coverage when needed. He lacks the explosiveness to race past the coverage and is a little tight in his hips getting in and out of breaks,” Zierlein wrote.

“Egbuka’s baseball background shows up with his laser-focused ball-tracking and ability to make sudden adjustments to bring throws in for a safe landing. He’s not elusive or sudden after the catch but is competitive and can squeeze out additional yardage. Egbuka projects as an early starter at slot for teams running heavy amounts of three-wideout sets.”

Egbuka’s skill set fits what Payton wants to do to help second-year Broncos quarterback Bo Nix in the passing game.

It is why tight end was a focus for the Broncos in free agency, leading to Evan Engram signing.

“The interior triangle of your passing game – the tight end, the running back, the third receiver – when you’re seeing a lot of these coverage, shell looks, those positions have to thrive,” Payton told reporters in March.

“It’s hard to play that position if you’re not able to attack the interior triangle of some of the looks we’re getting defensively. This, I think, helps Bo.”

Broncos Lack Consistent Slot Option

Payton said the Broncos need a veteran receiver. However, he also touted their incumbent group of young options. That group includes Devaughn Vele, Marvin Mims, and Troy Franklin, each of whom has flashed in various capacities.

None have the traditional slot receiver skill set, though.

"He's not even a tight end. This is a slot receiver…"@LordReebs & @RMSummerlin analyze how Evan Engram fits in with the Broncos offense on the Sharp Angles Podcast Get more fantasy football impact of NFL Free Agency on the full episode below. https://t.co/GjZkNFXFxO pic.twitter.com/jI7YinIHTR — Sharp Football Analysis (@SharpFBAnalysis) March 14, 2025

Egbuka does. His 6-foot-1 frame would still make him big for the position. That is a theme among Broncos receivers outside of Mims, an All-Pro return specialist and gadget option.

The Broncos selecting a receiver in Round 1 of the 2025 draft might come as a surprise. It could also solve an issue that has not received as much attention as their need at running back. They have young options that Payton is eager to see.