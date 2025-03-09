Broncos Showing Interest in ‘Smart’ Replacement for Starter: Report

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has made his vision clear for the offseason, and it appears the team is following through amid a new report linking them to Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum in free agency.

Both of the Broncos’ 2024 starters remain under contract for 2025. However, Payton’s comment all but put P.J. Locke on notice as fellow starter Brandon Jones performed well.

That is where Bynum could step in for the Broncos.

“The Broncos have expressed interest in the Vikings’ three-year starter,” 9News’ Mike Klis wrote on March 9. “What kind of safety is Bynum? He averaged 105 tackles the past three seasons with 2, 2 and 3 interceptions. Not the most physically gifted safety but a smart player who is one of the league’s best back-end quarterbacks.”

The Vikings selected Bynum out of Cal with the No. 125 overall pick in 2021. He was a cornerback in college and has moonlighted there in the pros. He can play both safety spots, allowing for defensive flexibility, which the Vikings took advantage of.

The Athletic’s David DeChant, Jourdan Rodrigue, and Vic Tafur rank him as the 11th-best safety (free and strong combined) and the No. 132 overall player projected to be available.

They also noted his high IQ makes up for his lack of top-end explosiveness.

“Bynum might not be the most explosive player, but his smarts and ability to process make him an option for almost any system, having played under three defensive coordinators in four seasons, including Brian Flores’ ever-changing scheme,” The Athletic staff wrote in February.

Camryn Bynum Linked to Broncos Amid $53M Projection

Klis has previously linked Bynum to the Broncos. However, that was speculative and among other potential targets in free agency this offseason. Over The Cap projects the Broncos have $40.5 million to spend this offseason.

“The Broncos will explore picking up a starting safety in free agency,” Klis wrote in February. “Minnesota’s Camryn Bynum is among the possible candidates.”

Spotrac projects a three-year, $53.2 million contract for Bynum; a $17.7 million annual salary.

“We’ll look closely through the middle; inside linebacker, safety. There’ll be a few other positions,” the Broncos head coach told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 5. “In this equation, you have to say, ‘All right, what’s the draft look like, and then what’s free agency look like, and try to figure out the puzzle as to where we find these pieces.”

P.J. Locke Exposed in Coverage in 2024

The Broncos’ passing game stumbled down the stretch, allowing opponents to pass for 250-plus yards in four of five games from Week 12 to 17. That was after allowing at least that many yards in one game over the first 11 weeks.

Part of that was the knee injury that cornerback Riley Moss suffered against the Los Angeles Raiders in Week 12.

Locke also made several key plays during the season.

However, according to Pro Football Reference, Locke allowed 74.1% completion in coverage.

That was the worst mark among the Broncos starting secondary. The former undrafted free agent signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Broncos in 2024. The Broncos could cut or trade Locke, but his experience as a backup and special teamer makes him a valuable part of the roster.