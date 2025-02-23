Versatile Playmaker Named Possible Broncos Fit Amid $53 Million Projection

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s comments about the team’s needs this offseason highlighted the “joker” role. However, Payton also mentioned the defense and Minnesota Vikings free agent Camryn Bynum could help the Broncos.

Bynum’s future in Minnesota remains uncertain, and the Broncos could be a fitting landing spot.

“The Broncos will explore picking up a starting safety in free agency,” 9News’ Mike Klis wrote on February 21. “Minnesota’s Camryn Bynum is among the possible candidates.”

Bynum, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2021 draft. A former collegiate cornerback who turned safety in the pros, Bynum started 17 regular-season games from 2022 through 2024. He can play both safety spots and has moonlighted at his former position.

This past season, Bynum set career-highs with 10 pass deflections and 3 interceptions, adding 96 total tackles, and recovering 2 fumbles.

Bynum is coming off of a four-year, $4.2 million contract.

Spotrac projects Bynum’s value at $17.7 million annually, offering a three-year, $53.2 million deal as an example of what he might secure this offseason. Over The Cap projects the Broncos will have $41.8 million to spend during the 2025 offseason.

Camryn Bynum Prediction Opens Door for Broncos

Bynum’s potential exit from the Vikings is not an issue with his talent. Instead, the Vikings’ needs elsewhere on the roster, particularly at cornerback. Bynum is a fan favorite and a positive presence in the Vikings locker room.

“I would think [Byron] Murphy [gets a new contract] more so than Bynum. Just – they need corners. None of them are signed,” Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling said on the “Access Vikings” podcast in November 2024. “[Mekhi] Blackmon, they expect to be back. I think they’ll be excited about him. But you’re going to have to get him back from an ACL, and he’s going to have to become a starter – if they go that route.”

“He’ll probably be expensive. But I think the value of a corner is probably more than a deep safety.”

Goessling also got honest about Bynum’s potential shortcomings.

“He’s been great in the role that he’s had,” Goessling said, “And there’s been times you see him get beaten coverage.”

Bynum allowed 61.5% completion on 32 targets in 2024, per Pro Football Reference. That ranked 14th among all safeties, according to Stathead. However, Pro Football Focus ranked Bynum No. 100 among safeties in coverage.

Still, Bynum’s coverage would have been an upgrade for the Broncos.

Sean Payton Puts P.J. Locke on Notice

Payton spoke candidly about viewing a running back or tight end who fits the “joker” role as a need this offseason. He also said the Broncos would look to bolster the middle of their defense, including at safety.

“We do do the evaluation of our team, and the purpose of that is then to establish what we call musts, needs, and wants,” the Broncos head coach told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 5. “We’ll look closely through the middle; inside linebacker, safety. There’ll be a few other positions.

“In this equation, you have to say, ‘All right, what’s the draft look like, and then what’s free agency look like, and try to figure out the puzzle as to where we find these pieces.”

Payton’s comments are almost certainly a notice for P.J. Locke in particular.

In his first full season as a starter, Locke allowed 71.4% completion, ranking 52nd among safeties. PFF ranked him No. 134 overall. Locke is entering Year 2 of a two-year, $7 million contract, which would be tenable even if he reverted to a reserve. The five-year veteran made several plays.

On the other side, Brandon Jones’ first season with the Broncos was a success. He ranked 32nd in opponent completion percentage and was No. 4 among safeties in coverage.

Jones signed a three-year, $20 million contract with the Broncos in free agency in 2024.