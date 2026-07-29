Former Broncos Starting QB Gets Bad News in Training Camp

The Denver Broncos have yet to start training camp officially, but it is already off to an unfortunate start for old friend and former starting quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian is a former seventh-round pick by the Broncos, and he is heading into his 12th season.

He started all but two of the games that he played in for the Broncos during his tenure.

Siemian has achieved journeyman status since he was with the Broncos. His most recent stint has now come to a rather unceremonious end.

Falcons Moving On From Ex-Broncos QB Trevor Siemian

Siemian, who turns 35 in December, has been with (in order) the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears since the Broncos traded him to the Minnesota Vikings in 2018.

This offseason, Siemian signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent.

As they open up their training camp, the Falcons, like other teams, announced a slew of roster updates. Unfortunately for Siemian, the update included notice that his tenure was over.

“The Falcons have parted ways with Siemian after signing him in March,” AtlantaFalcons.com’s Tori McElhaney wrote in the official announcement on July 29. “He came to the Falcons with over 30 starts and 11 years of experience in the NFL, having played for 10 different teams throughout said career. Siemian crossed paths with Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski when the latter was the quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings in 2018.”

Per McElhaney, Siemian was released with a non-football injury designation. The language of the announcement is key. Siemian was not waived, which would have made him subject to the waiver claim process.

If he had gone unclaimed, he would have reverted to the Falcons’ NFI list.

As it stands, it appears that the veteran is free to resume his playing career. That is, if he so chooses, and once he is back healthy.

This story will be updated shortly…